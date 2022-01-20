MetaGoons Raises $2M to Create the Premier Metaverse Lifestyle Brand and Announces Partnership with Team Pacquiao GG

Shape is an award-winning Metaverse agency and has a team comprised of experienced AR/VR technologists, 3D artists and software developers. Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.,(“Alpha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered a letter of intent (the “LOI”) which contemplates the acquisition by Alpha of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Shape Immersive Entertainment Inc (“Shape”) in exchange for 14,840,000 common shares of Alpha and $1 million in cash. Shape was originally founded in 2018 and builds immersive experiences for Metaverse leading companies like Red Bull®, the Olympics®, and RTFKT® (recently acquired by Nike®). Shape is a leader in 3D NFTs, holograms, augmented and virtual reality, and play-to-earn game development. The Company’s obligations under the LOI are subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence and successful negotiation of a definitive agreement.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO