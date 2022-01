Over the past five days, the Japanese yen is the only G10 currency to have outperformed the US dollar. The Swiss franc is third in the rankings. The strong performance of these three safe havens sits with the risk-off tone that is engulfing markets. In the view of economists at Rabobank, as a conflict in Ukraine has the potential to create more good shortages and higher inflation, demand for safe haven assets such as the USD, CHF and the JPY has the potential to surge.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO