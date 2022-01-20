ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Japan’s imports hit record highs on surging energy prices

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen. Japan’s...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Rising local gas output, high LNG prices to hit Indian LNG imports: Fitch

The country’s gas output increased by 22% year/year in April-December 2021, according to the latest government data. India’s LNG imports during the first half of FY2023 (April 2022-March 2023) are likely to be lower due to rising domestic gas production and high global LNG prices, Fitch Ratings said in a note published on January 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Record#Oil And Gas#Ap#The Finance Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

UK inflation hits near-30 year high as food prices surge

Britain’s rate of inflation has rocketed to its highest level for nearly 30 years as the cost-of-living squeeze intensifies, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumped from 5.1% in November to 5.4% in December – the highest since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.Most economists had expected inflation of 5.2% in December.The ONS said inflation was pushed higher by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices last month, with costs also rising for restaurants and hotels, furniture and household goods, as well as clothing and footwear.The inflation rate rose again at the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's copper exports hit record high in 2021

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's copper exports rose to an annual record in 2021, according to customs data on Tuesday, as higher international prices during some months last year encouraged traders to ship metals overseas. Annual shipments last year were at 932,451 tonnes, up from 744,457 in 2020. For...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Gazprom quizzed on high energy prices, EU's Vestager says

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Union's anti-trust chief on Thursday said she had asked gas companies including Gazprom about tight supplies after accusations the Russian giant was holding back extra production that could be released to lower soaring prices. Margrethe Vestager, who is also the European Commission's executive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Coinspeaker

US Consumer Price Inflation Surges 7% Hitting Four-Decade High

As inflation numbers touch a four-decade high, here’s a look at what it could mean for the crypto market. On Wednesday, January 11, the US Labor Department released the country’s inflation numbers for December 2021. Inflation grew at the fastest rate of 7% for the first time in over four decades since 1982.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC surges in value as US inflation hits 39-year high

The price of bitcoin has continued to rebound on Thursday, after briefly crashing below $40,000 at the start of the week. The cryptocurrency experienced the longest continuous decline since 2018 in the first week of January, with market analysts warning that a severe sell-off could take place take place if it falls below the key psychological level of $40,000.Funds are already being moved onto exchanges by some investors, with one anonymous wallet transferring more than $40 million in BTC onto Coinbase.Other leading cryptocurrencies have experienced a similar downturn in fortunes to bitcoin, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank CEO predicts bitcoin price will hit new record high in 2022

The head of a Swiss bank has predicted bitcoin will hit new record highs in 2022, based on his firm’s analysis.Seba CEO Guido Buehler said the cryptocurrency could reach as high as $75,000 over the next 12 months as more institutional investors embrace it.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketSpeaking to CNBC at the Crypto Finance Conference in St. Moritz in Switzerland on Wednesday, Mr Buehler forecasted a potential new all-time high above the $69,000 levels BTC experienced in November.“Our internal valuation models indicate a price right now between $50,000 and $75,000. I’m quite confident we’re going to see...
STOCKS
Metro International

Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in Omicron surge

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria’s daily coronavirus infections have hit a new record as cases continue to surge while the extremely contagious Omicron spreads, government data showed on Wednesday. Austria is bracing for infections to rise far above previous records, in line with what has happened elsewhere in Europe recently. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Power fuels aluminium's price surge to record in Europe

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Costs of aluminium for European consumers are scaling record highs due to soaring energy costs and production cuts, which have exacerbated deficits of the metal used in the power, construction and packaging industries. Consumers buying aluminium on the physical market usually pay the benchmark price...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
TRAFFIC
AFP

US threatens stiff sanctions, warns Russia not to 'weaponize' energy

The United States on Tuesday warned Russia of damaging sanctions, including high-tech export curbs, and said attempts by Moscow to "weaponize" its enormous oil and gas industry would backfire. The economic sanctions being prepared to respond to any Russian invasion of Ukraine would include previously unused restrictions on exports of high-tech US equipment, the official said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy