Here’s Credit Suisse’s List of Stocks Boosted by Inflation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith inflation hitting a 39-year high of 7% last month, you may be thinking about which stocks make sense in an inflationary environment. Credit Suisse Wednesday published a list of the S&P 500 stocks it views as benefiting most from inflation, CNBC reports. Going alphabetically, the roster includes Charles...

Cloudflare Stock (NET): $140 Price Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have received a $140 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have received a $140 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow upgraded Cloudflare to an “Outperform” rating from a “Neutral” rating while adjusting the price target from $205.
Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Produce Similar Two-Year Returns

If you’re looking for a pair of star investors with diametrically opposed investment philosophies, Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood fit the bill. Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Report Buffett invests in tried-and-true blue-chip stocks, such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report.
Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
Tech Sell-Off Continues; Signs Point to A Bubble Burst

For someone who has been watching the stock market screens recently, the color red seems to dominate. After gaining 22% last year, the Nasdaq stock index is down almost 18% from its November high. It has entered a correction territory, which means it has dropped more than 10% from its...
