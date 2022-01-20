ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here’s Credit Suisse’s List of Stocks Boosted by Inflation

Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith inflation hitting a 39-year high of 7% last month, you may be thinking about which stocks make sense in an inflationary environment. Credit Suisse Wednesday published a list of the S&P 500 stocks it views as benefiting most from inflation, CNBC reports. Going alphabetically, the roster includes Charles...

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Inflation#Diamondback Energy#Cnbc#Dvn#Fang#Firstenergy#Fe#Freeport Mcmoran Inc#Micron Technology Inc#Vmc#Zions Bancorp#N A Report#Espn#Fox
pulse2.com

Cloudflare Stock (NET): $140 Price Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have received a $140 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) have received a $140 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow upgraded Cloudflare to an “Outperform” rating from a “Neutral” rating while adjusting the price target from $205.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy