OTA eDreams Odigeo refinances debt

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean OTA eDreams Odigeo has refinanced its debt to cut annual interest payments. The company priced an offering of €375 million senior secured notes due in 2027 which will accrue interest at a fixed annual rate of 5.5%. The proceeds of this and a recent capital raise which...

travelweekly.co.uk

