Enforcing the codes

Woodburn Police Chief Marty Pilcher bolsters the city's code enforcement team with emphasis on compliance

Woodburn Police Chief Marty Pilcher used a salient community edifice located in the northern part of downtown to portray the important work of his department's community service officers.

Community service officers serve in WPD's Code Enforcement Unit, one of the busiest and most visible units in the city.

Speaking during a recent Woodburn City Council meeting, Pilcher related how a former owner of the iconic building was not necessarily interested in following city ordinances connected with the building. That disinterest drew the attention of Nick Weathermon, a seasoned WPD community service officer (with WPD since 2008) with an astute sense for the importance of allies.

"Nick worked with the fire and police departments, of course, (and with) DEQ and the county, all to begin to enforce various different ordinances and laws to bring that property into compliance so that it could be sold to somebody who would treat the property with respect and not adversely affect the neighbors," Pilcher said.

With one of the two community service officers team positions vacant, Weathermon was busy throughout 2021; between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, he handled 425 different code enforcement issues and dealt with 859 connected violations.

Pilcher said the complaints were wide ranging, including abatement of nuisances, graffiti, abandoned vehicles, various land-use violations, tall grass, animal control â€“ all under the community service charge. Moreover, the CSOs are charged with providing public information about the codes and performing follow-up investigations on violations.

Pilcher recently reinvented the department's code enforcement model, moving Skyler Gaspar from the records unit into the open position and then hiring longtime Woodburn resident Gerardo Contreras to the team to fortify code enforcement.

"I'm excited to work with a team to find some creative solutions to problems in Woodburn," Gaspar told the council.

"I'm excited to come on board and help the community in any way possible," Contreras added.

The chief said the CSOs are often the most visible members of the department and beyond.

"In evaluating the program, we realized that the community service officers can be one of the primary manners in which our residents interact not only with the police department, but with the city itself," Pilcher said. "And this can be, most often, in a face-to-face manner. Where (many city staff) may interact with somebody over the phone or email, when it comes to the CSOs, these are often face-to-face interactions.

"Many of the calls that they deal with are of grave importance to our residents."

Pilcher stressed that the emphasis of the code enforcement team is to gain compliance from the offenders rather than issuing citations, though the latter may be necessary if the former is not achieved.

"All three of these individuals, led by Nick who has the vast experience and is able to communicate that to the others, are able to work with citizens and our residents to gain that compliance," Pilcher said. "And they are also excellent at communicating the ins and outs of these ordinances, and able to communicate to individuals that we are trying to gain compliance."

The council reacted positively to Pilcher's decision to bolster the community service team.

"Good move. Thank you," Councilor Robert Carney said.

Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson said the community service officers' use of tact and diplomacy is vital to civic morale. He noted that the CSOs are often working with people who are upset about the issue at hand, and when its handled deftly, that supports a positive mindset among residents.

"(Morale) is really about how people feel: how they feel about their school, how they feel about their city, their community or the city government in this case" Swanson said. "And to have three officers who are helping people feel like we are responding to their concerns … they walk away from interactions with the city staff, and they feel better about their city government and their community they live in, and then they share that."

Councilor Ali Swanson echoed that.

"Huge compliments for the amount of diplomacy and patience (community service officers) exercise with the public," she said.

