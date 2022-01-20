ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ Shares Teaser for WeWork Drama Series 'WeCrashed'

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has dropped the teaser for its upcoming show WeCrashed, which follows the rise and fall of Adam Neumann’s WeWork. The forthcoming limited series sees Jared Leto as former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as...

Watch: Jared Leto's Adam Neumann in first trailer for WeWork TV series

“WeCrashed” — Apple TV’s miniseries on the rise and fall of WeWork and CEO Adam Neumann — released its first sneak preview on Wednesday ahead of its March 18 premiere. The series stars Jared Leto as the eccentric Israeli entrepreneur who sought to redefine commercial real...
Jared Leto
Joaquin Phoenix
Anne Hathaway
Adam Neumann
Willem Dafoe
'Suspicion' Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
Monsterverse Live-Action Series Headed To Apple TV+

Godzilla vs. Kong, the most recent film in Legendary’s Monsterverse, proved to be one of the biggest hits of the early pandemic era with nearly $500M worldwide. While that type of success will assuredly see the franchise continue on the big screen, Legendary and Apple are teaming up to try and dominate streaming, as well.
Apple TV+ is Developing a Godzilla Spinoff Series

The future of Legendary’s MonsterVerse has been up in the air ever since Godzilla vs. Kong hit theaters and HBO Max last spring. But now it looks like the franchise is expanding to TV. According to The Wrap, Apple TV+ has ordered its own kaiju-themed series set in the same universe as Legendary’s films.
Apple TV+ shows off the making of the drama 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

In May of 2021, it was announced that A24 and Apple TV+ had sealed the deal to bring The Tragedy of Macbeth to the streaming service at some point in the future. It stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, and it’s finally streaming on Apple TV+. Which means it’s about time we get to see a behind the scenes look at how it all came together.
Anne Hathaway And Jared Leto Have Big Dreams In The WeCrashed Teaser

We've recently seen Jared Leto slathered in latex and making... er... interesting vocal choices for a story of business and strange, driven true-life characters in House Of Gucci. But for Apple TV+'s new series about the stratospheric rise and equally chaotic fall of shared workplace company WeWork, he's not relying on prosthetics (there's still an accent, though). Check out the trailer for WeCrashed, which also features fellow Oscar winner Anne Hathaway.
Monarch/Godzilla Series Coming to Apple TV+

As first reported by Deadline, Apple has ordered a brand new live action TV show around Monarch, Titans and Godzilla for their Apple TV+ service. Working with Legendary, Toho and Safehouse Pictures, which has a first look deal with Legendary, the series will expand on the MonsterVerse which first started with Godzilla (2014).
Apple TV Renews Popular Series for New Season

Apple TV+ has officially renewed The Morning Show for Season 3. This is the show's first renewal ever, since it was ordered straight to two seasons when it first premiered. According to a report by Variety, the show will be back with Charlotte Stoudt serving as its new showrunner. The...
Massive Godzilla series stomps toward Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is making a series set in Legendary’s MonsterVerse that includes movies like Godzilla vs. Kong. The show will be live action, and continue the story of humanity’s battle to survive in a world populated with city-crushing behemoths. Godzilla and the MonsterVerse on Apple TV+. Legendary’s MonsterVerse...
Godzilla Live-Action Series Announced for Apple TV+

A live-action Godzilla TV series is in the works at Apple TV+, helmed by Hawkeye author Matt Fraction and Chris Black, a longtime veteran on Star Trek: Enterprise and Robert Kirkman's Outcast. The new series is set in the current Legendary franchise, after the events of 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong....
Apple Plans Godzilla Monsterverse TV Series

Apple TV+ and Legendary Television are teaming for a new original live-action series set in Legendary’s four-film Godzilla & Kong Monsterverse. The series takes place following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco in 2014’s “Godzilla”. In this shocking new reality...
The Afterparty Stars Talk Tackling New Challenges for the Hilarious Apple TV+ Series

The murder-mystery genre is one of the more timeless and effective forms of storytelling, as audiences can't help but get invested in the unexpected twists and turns the storyline might take as it heads towards a surprising reveal. With Apple TV+'s new series The Afterparty, not only are audiences given a narrative full of surprises, but there's also a heaping helping of comedy injected throughout. Adding even more inventiveness to the experience is that each episode of the series embraces a different filmmaking genre, from romantic comedy to action to thriller. This meant that, for a musical episode focusing on Ben Schwartz's Yasper, the actor had to embrace all-new abilities to pull off the performance. The Afterparty premieres on Apple TV+ on January 28th.
