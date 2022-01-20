Apple TV+ Shares Teaser for WeWork Drama Series 'WeCrashed'

The murder-mystery genre is one of the more timeless and effective forms of storytelling, as audiences can't help but get invested in the unexpected twists and turns the storyline might take as it heads towards a surprising reveal. With Apple TV+'s new series The Afterparty, not only are audiences given a narrative full of surprises, but there's also a heaping helping of comedy injected throughout. Adding even more inventiveness to the experience is that each episode of the series embraces a different filmmaking genre, from romantic comedy to action to thriller. This meant that, for a musical episode focusing on Ben Schwartz's Yasper, the actor had to embrace all-new abilities to pull off the performance. The Afterparty premieres on Apple TV+ on January 28th.
