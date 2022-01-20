ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 launching on February 9, new report reveals

By Yordan
gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 any moment now. Reports from South Korea suggested a February 8 launch date, and now new info surfaced, pointing to a new date - February 9. The information comes from Ice Universe, a...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

