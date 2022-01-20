Like to spend an evening with Silk Sonic? The R&B duo consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak. is about to hit the road from February 2022. So, save your dates and get ready to groove with some of their hits live. If you’re a fan of the duo, this is an opportunity you wouldn’t want to miss. Silk Sonic shows are full of fun, allowing you to be immersed in their music. If you haven’t booked Silk Sonic tickets yet, now would be an excellent time to score them.

Silk Sonic came to prominence with their single, Leave the door open released in 2021. The song was met with commercial success and was critically acclaimed too. In addition, it went on to peak in various charts, including US Billboard 100. Perhaps, now would be a perfect opportunity for you to grab this chance to get Silk Sonic tickets to witness them singing the song live. Like the band’s name, their voices are soft as silk and mesmerizing leaving you enthralled.

The R&B duo released their first album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, in 2021. The debut album was met with critical success and chart on US Billboard chart 200 at number two. Consequently, they received four Grammy nominations for their hit single Leave the door open. The duo released their next single, Smokin Out the Window, on November 5 2022, before officially releasing the album on November 12.

They will be kicking off the tour in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 25, 2022, until April 2, 2022. You can check Silk Sonic tour dates and venues for more details from our ticket inventory.

Their music genre consists of a wide range of Funk, pop, soul and R&B. The duo will perform their latest album on their current tour with their live band.

Silk Sonic ticket prices, on average, would come up to $304. Note that various factors may lead to variation in ticket prices. The prices may also vary depending on the venue, day or city.

You can also get lower prices tickets of Silk Sonic that will cost you around $180.