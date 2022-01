For the fifth semester in a row, COVID-19 has changed the trajectory of classes and education for college students. Universities are struggling to find a way to keep their students in class while also being mindful of the contagious omicron variant. It only makes sense for the University to not penalize students for absences and offer a variety of online options for classes. However, many, if not all of my classes this year, count attendance as a grade-affecting requirement while also not offering any adequate online substitute for their classes.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO