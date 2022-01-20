Can long-distance love last?

With Oberlin switching to remote options for the remainder of the semester, my girlfriend and I are going to be apart until the spring semester starts. We’ve been able to maintain our connection by talking over Zoom and FaceTime, but it’s frustrating knowing that you can’t be with the person you most want to be with. We still have exciting conversations, but spending multiple hours a day talking through a screen can become draining for both of us. So, to combat the challenges of distance, we came up with a Google Doc of Zoom and FaceTime date ideas that range from practical to downright ridiculous. I know some of these ideas may seem silly, but they’ve helped me continue to have a fun and fulfilling relationship despite the distance. With that in mind, here are a few ideas to help you stay connected to your significant other online — no matter how far away they may be.

