Crash the Stock Market or Stop Inflation: The Fed’s Dangerous Predicament | George Gammon – Source – Stansberry Research

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoliticians alongside the Federal Reserve are in a, “very difficult predicament,” when it comes to raising rates and the effects it will have on markets, says George Gammon of the...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

elpasoinc.com

Wild day for stock market as investors warily await the Fed’s moves

A wave of panic-selling hit Wall Street Monday, sending the market down as much as 4% before it bounced back and ended with a slight gain. It was a roller coaster of a day, and it showed how worried investors are about the economy and corporate profits. The S&P 500...
wallstreetwindow.com

Tuesday’s VIX Action Signals Panic Selling And Lays Groundwork For New Trading Pattern – Mike Swanson

I don’t have to tell you that the stock market had a morning collapse yesterday, because it fell so much that it actually made the regular news and on Google trends was the top story in the United States. The Nasdaq was down at one point on Monday 4.9% This was the first time since 2008 that it was down more than 4% and came back to finish green for the day.
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
