Checking In With the Launch Shows From the Great Streaming Boom of 2019

Primetimer
 4 days ago
In case you hadn't noticed, this week sees the return of Apple TV+'s Servant, the latest series from 2019's great glut of streaming service launches to enter its third season. How can we already be on season three (or in some cases past it) when it seems like just yesterday that...

BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Top TV Shows Streaming In 2022

Every year, streaming services present viewers with a smorgasbord of shows to catch and it can be difficult to decide what to watch. There are so many shows across many streaming platforms, from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+… the list goes on, with new or returning shows to grace our screens in 2022, but fret not, as we have compiled a list of must-watch series that are bound to be topics of many conversations to come.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24. Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time...
TV SERIES
papercitymag.com

The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Great Book Adaptations, Comedies, and a Superhero Stunner

From exciting book adaptations to the return of a favorite comedy, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now. Dark and eerily timely, this new HBO Max television adaption is based on the 2014 novel by Emily St. John Mandel. Created by Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers, Maniac) the mini-series follows Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis) who was just a kid when the world was struck by a lethal flu in the year 2020. Jumping from past to present, the main story is set 20 years into a post-apocalyptic future. Kirsten is part of a group of survivors who spend their days as traveling performers. Over 9 episodes, small pieces begin to click together. Sometimes violent, sometimes beautiful, the story takes unexpected twists and turns that make you keep watching.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Telemundo to Launch Streaming Brand This Fall on Peacock

Telemundo is launching a streaming brand within Peacock that will cater to younger generations of Hispanic audiences who are based in the U.S., the company said on Thursday. The content hub, called Tplus, will include a slew of new scripted and unscripted shows, including a six-part docuseries about the Colombian artist J Balvin from Exile Content Studio and NBC News Studios, an anthology docuseries about top stories in Latino pop culture and a show about three middle-aged Latino couples in L.A. in the midst of “emotional crossroads in their marriages,” according to a logline shared by the network. Premium tier subscribers to...
FIFA
Deadline

Slamdance Launches Streaming Platform The Slamdance Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Slamdance will debut a new streaming platform for independent films, The Slamdance Channel, which will launch in conjunction with with annual indie-focused Slamdance Film Festival on January 27 and feature new programming on February 7, the day after the fest wraps. The Slamdance Channel expands the organization’s mission of providing creators with maximum opportunities to reach movie audiences. The streaming platform will have a curated selection of content that allows artists to gain more visibility and recognition for their work, as well as monetary compensation for their creative endeavors. Slamdance will actively support filmmakers on the platform by sharing any...
TV & VIDEOS
inquirer.com

NBC10 launches streaming news channel on Peacock

If you were looking to cut your cable subscription, but were sticking around because of local news, NBC has some news for you. Beginning Thursday, Peacock users are able to stream Keith Jones, Erin Coleman, Tracy Davidson, and the entire NBC10 news team without a cable subscription. They’re the second Philadelphia newscast to open up on their parent company’s streaming service — CBS3 is currently available to stream on Paramount+ to premium subscribers. 6ABC doesn’t appear on Hulu (though it does appear on Hulu + Live TV) and Fox doesn’t have an over-the-top streaming product for Fox 29.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ourquadcities.com

Hy-Vee to launch new reality dating TV show on streaming service

A grocery store chain that prides itself on providing a “helpful smile in every aisle” is getting into the matchmaking business. Hy-Vee announced plans to launch a new reality dating TV show on its streaming service, Helpful Smiles TV. The show will feature singles who go on a...
TV SERIES
tvtechnology.com

Breezeline Stream TV to Launch First in N.H.

QUINCY, Mass.—Breezeline, the recently rebranded Atlantic Broadband cable operator, is launching “Breezeline Stream TV,” a new cloud-based TV service that integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing devices inside and outside the home. Breezline, the country’s eighth largest cable operator, said Breezeline...
TECHNOLOGY
Primetimer

Netflix's latest price hike hasn't generated much outrage

"When Netflix raised prices for its DVD service back in 2011, annoyed consumers overwhelmed Twitter in snarky protest," says Josef Adalian. "Five years later, media coverage regarding prices going up for users grandfathered into older plans was so negative, the company partially blamed it for a higher quarterly churn rate. And last week, when Netflix said the cost of its most popular plan would be going up to $15.49 per month, the overall reaction was … crickets. Okay, so that’s not entirely true. There were plenty of news stories about the hike, and obviously some folks complained on Twitter. There will also surely be a percentage of price-sensitive Netflix U.S. subscribers who decide to cancel their memberships because of the increase in the coming weeks and months. We won’t really know how many until next spring, when Netflix reports its first-quarter earnings and says how many subscribers it added or lost. Overall, however, the cultural reaction to this latest example of inflationary pressure has been muted, and Wall Street actually loved the news: Netflix’s stock price moved higher in the days following the announcement. That’s probably because investors were convinced whatever money the streamer loses from cancellations will be more than offset by the higher revenues from the monthly fee increase." ALSO: Netflix has turned to price increases to raise more money because its subscriber growth has begun plateauing.
TV & VIDEOS
cbslocal.com

Great Chocolate Showdown – Show Description

“Great Chocolate Showdown” is a new ooey-gooey, decadent chocolate dessert competition series where 10 home bakers go head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate, vying for the grand prize in a range of creative and exciting chocolate based challenges. In order to survive the competition from week-to-week and avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle our panel of world renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hulu Orders Series Adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin Psychological Drama Novel ‘Saint X’

Hulu has ordered a series adaptation of the novel “Saint X” by Alexis Schaitkin, Variety has learned. The series is described as a psychological drama told in multiple timelines and perspectives. It is about a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation and how it creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. Hulu has given the show an eight-episode order. Leila Gerstein will write and executive produce the adapatation. Gerstein previously worked on the Hulu shows “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Looking for Alaska.” Dee Rees is attached to direct and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Michelle Buteau; Apple TV Plus Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Servant’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has ordered “Survival of the Thickest,” an eight episode scripted comedy starring stand-up Michelle Buteau. Based on Buteau’s 2020 essay book of the same name, “Survival of the Thickest” stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size woman navigating life after she finds herself newly single. The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who will serve as the showrunner for the series. The series will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. “Survival of the Thickest” follows an overall deal between Sanchez-Witzel and Netflix to develop shows for the streamer. It also continues Buteau’s relationship...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Hamm Feeling a Little Left Out of Apple TV+ in New Ad

Jon Hamm is feeling a bit neglected in a recently released Apple TV+ commercial. The tongue-in-cheek spot, shared to social media Friday before airing on broadcast TV throughout the weekend, features the Mad Men alum relaxing in his home while scrolling through the streaming platform’s star-studded slate of offerings. In doing so, the actor realizes he’s on the outside looking in as he rattles off the various top-tier performers with Apple TV+ projects, which is a list that does not include himself. Addressing the camera, Hamm says, “Hey, Apple, did I do something to offend you? I mean, Samuel L. Jackson, Billie...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The New Fraggle Rock Is Slick But Still Fun

I experienced something you never really want to experience as a reviewer while watching the opening moments of Apple TV+'s new children's series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: I felt the cranky pang of age and thought, "This was better 40 years ago." I'm fighting against that instinct with all of my might as I set out to review the new Fraggle Rock, but it's important to acknowledge it upfront. It's also something that a lot of people — parents with young kids, in particular — will probably confront if they fire up Back to the Rock on their Apple devices. Reboot Culture has made it unavoidable for us to be confronted with the artifacts of our past getting yanked into the present, mucking up our perceptions of quality with our devotion to the reasons we loved these shows in their original incarnation. This is perhaps never more palpable than when you're talking about a kids' show that you're now watching as an adult.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Gilded Age: Who's Who in HBO's Sprawling Costume Drama

Six years after Downton Abbey ended its TV run, creator Julian Fellowes is returning to the world of high society in HBO’s The Gilded Age. Set in 1880s New York City, Fellowes’ new drama follows two upper-crust families as they attempt to reconcile the conflict between their old, aristocratic ways and the modern ideas sweeping the United States. But while The Gilded Age’s premise is sure to appeal to Downton Abbey fans, it’s the unbelievably stacked cast that’s earned the drama early buzz. From Christine Baranski to Jeanne Tripplehorn, here’s a guide to the many famous faces in The Gilded Age cast:
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Propagate Launches Spanish-Language Division For Scripted & Unscripted Content

Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate continues to expand its Spanish-language production slate with the launch of Propagate Fuego, a new content division for both scripted and unscripted Spanish-language programming. The label will be run by Propagate Chairman and Co-CEO Silverman and Isabel San Vargas, President, Global Productions, who was recently elevated to Equity Partner. Catalina Ramirez, VP of Propagate International, Rodney Ferrell, EVP of Scripted Content, and Cyrus Farrokh, President of Propagate International, will also be involved in the new line of business. Propagate Fuego will produce and develop original scripted and unscripted content and formats for the Spanish-language markets...
BUSINESS
Primetimer

