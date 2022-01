After a more than a year-long wait, BBC America has finally treated fans to the first-look at Killing Eve Season 4, the final season of the hit Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-starring spy thriller. Fans of the award-winning series will recall that Season 3 (spoiler alert!) ended with Eve and Villanelle standing together on the London Bridge faced with the decision of whether or not to leave one another in the past. According to the new Killing Eve Season 4 teaser trailer, they won't stay apart for long.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO