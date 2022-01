In an interview with muscleandfitness.com, Bryan Danielson talked about doing longer matches in AEW compared to what he was doing in WWE:. “A lot of the world, right now, is transforming into short attention span type stuff. I’m trying, in my own personal life, to expand my attention span. One of the things that has always interested me in wrestling, is the long form, right? You know, I’ve been doing short form for so long with WWE. The TV matches are usually around three minutes but very rarely much longer than 10. I’ve been very interested in long-form story telling for a while.”

