SLOAN | Why strike?

The phrase, “your call is important to us,” is the most frequent lie we are told. If our calls were actually important, a human being would answer them. That individual would also be familiar with American vernacular and speak to us without an indecipherable accent. But, because our calls aren’t important to the organizations and businesses we attempt to reach, they prefer to save a nickel on each contact by outsourcing their conversations with customers, applicants and residents together with technical support inquiries to workers in third-world call centers. These are usually joyless interactions where thousands upon thousands of nickels justify such insulting arrangements.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO