SLOAN | Why strike?

Denver, CO

Why strike?

By Kelly Sloan
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

The strike against King Soopers by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 drags on, and it requires miraculous powers of revision to see it as some heroic stand for fundamental American rights rather than a slick political maneuver. Ostensibly, the strike is about breakdowns in negotiations...

www.coloradopolitics.com

coloradopolitics.com

Kings Soopers strike ends with tentative deal

Striking King Soopers and City Market workers can return to work as soon as today after Kroger Co. and Commercial Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 officials announced a tentative agreement early Friday. The development ends the almost 10-day strike that started Jan. 12 after the two sides failed to...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Little progress made in King Soopers strike negotiations, officials say

Both the Kroger Co. and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 continued to badmouth the other side Monday as the King Soopers strike stretched into a sixth day, but at least they were still talking at the negotiating table. About 8,400 union workers walked out of 77 metro Denver...
DENVER, CO
Mashed

Why Workers At This Kroger-Owned Supermarket Chain Went On Strike

While customers may now be focused on grocery stores' empty shelves, some supermarket chains have a bigger problem than a low selection in the cereal aisle. One of these is the Kroger-owned grocery chain, King Soopers, where workers at dozens of Colorado locations are currently on a three-week strike, Reuters reports. Their strike began after the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union rejected King Soopers' updated contract offer for employees, per CBS Denver. The union is advocating for "better safety precautions, higher wages, and affordable health care for employees." The affected locations have remained open and, to make up for low staffing, hired temporary workers and promoted online ordering.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

HUDSON | Colorado's monoclonal mess

The phrase, “your call is important to us,” is the most frequent lie we are told. If our calls were actually important, a human being would answer them. That individual would also be familiar with American vernacular and speak to us without an indecipherable accent. But, because our calls aren’t important to the organizations and businesses we attempt to reach, they prefer to save a nickel on each contact by outsourcing their conversations with customers, applicants and residents together with technical support inquiries to workers in third-world call centers. These are usually joyless interactions where thousands upon thousands of nickels justify such insulting arrangements.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Coloradans Attend Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally At Colorado State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4) –  Protesters gathered at the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol building on Sunday to call for an end to vaccine mandates. The protest was in solidarity with one in Washington, D.C. (credit: CBS) Protestors waved signs that read "No jabs for jobs" and "My body My choice." The protest comes two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States. As of Jan. 20, the CDC reports more than 856,000 total deaths from COVID-19 across the country. More than 531 million vaccines have been administered, the agency states. Danielle Neuschwanger insists they aren't anti-vaccine rather pro-freedom, "Freedom really is...
COLORADO STATE
#Organized Labor#Labor Law#Sloan#American#Dickensian#Covid
coloradopolitics.com

CALDARA | Why Polis could lose reelection

Its' good to know Gov. Jared Polis reads this column. He asked me to correct a line in my last one where I said he wants to use your TABOR refunds to plug a hole in the unemployment fund. Polis wants you to know he wants to use federal...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

New report gives insight into the pandemic's impact on homelessness in Denver

The number of people using emergency shelters on a given night in metro Denver increased 40% last year as the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time nearly doubled, according to a new report. The second State of Homelessness report, released Thursday by the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative,...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Polis throws cold water on public unions bill

A bill to allow public employees to engage in collective bargaining has run into its biggest hurdle: lack of support from Gov. Jared Polis. The bill is the brainchild of House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, and Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. Esgar worked on a similar bill in 2021, but never introduced it. The draft measure faced major opposition from local governments.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis administration offers $271 million aid to child care providers

The Polis administration is injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the child care industry, whose members recently warned of more closures because their operations are no longer sustainable. State officials announced on Friday that $271 million in grants are available to help Colorado's nearly 5,000 child care providers pay...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado attorney general targets landlord price gouging following Marshall fire

In an effort to stop landlords from gouging homeowners displaced by the Marshall fire, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Thursday sent letters to four online rental companies urging them to take measures to stop any such attempts to price gouge. "The Department has received consumer complaints, and recent investigative...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Reaffirm TABOR, reject budgetary tricks

Colorado taxpayers recently received great news: our economy has rebounded to the point that state tax revenues are significantly higher than projected. That not only ensures ample funding for budget priorities, it also means that under the state constitution, citizens are due a tax rebate. Gov. Jared Polis and lawmakers in our state should make sure they receive it.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis touts jobs gains, decline in Colorado's unemployment rate

Colorado's unemployment rate fell under 5% for the first time since the global COVID-19 pandemic forced countries to shut down borders and adopted drastic measures to curb its spread, including closing down gyms, restaurants and other public places. The bulk of those restrictions, including several that the Polis administration adopted...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver students stage walkout over COVID-19 concerns

Students at two Denver schools walked out of class on Thursday morning to express their concerns over the district's COVID-19 regulations. Students at Denver North and Thomas Jefferson high schools staged the walkout just before 10 a.m., one week after a student's petition called for the district to change its COVID-19 rules.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

State stymies oil & gas — snuffs out jobs

As the nation begins to recover from the pandemic, men and women across the country are returning to work to produce the energy we all need. In Texas, an average of 2,500 new oil and gas jobs have been added to the state's workforce each month for the past six months. In New Mexico, the number of rigs drilling for energy has doubled, jumping from 44 to 88.
COLORADO STATE

