ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Hate Seeing Animals Go Through That’: Panicked Pup Finally Rescued After Months Running

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36i0Hv_0dqe36Ov00

VERDI (CBS13) — It looked like a daunting, never-ending task as a frightened puppy lost in the wilderness refused to come to rescuers.

First spooked from its owners by a train horn, it would then spend 70 days on a cold snowy hillside near the Verdi-Truckee area. Surrounded by rocks, trails and trees, the skittish puppy was too scared to trust anyone. The eight-month-old German shepherd mix, Via, continuously dodged rescuers until Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends got involved.

“Good samaritans, saints, just amazing individuals who don’t know me, didn’t know our dog,” said Via’s owner, Kelly Humphreys.

Humphreys says her youngest son was devastated after their new puppy ran off scared while they were hiking. It took a team of volunteers snowshoeing equipment up the hillside through snow and freezing temperatures so they could build a trap and set up cameras to track Via.

“Here I am trying to change 14 batteries in each trail cam, and you’re trying to change them and the wind is blowing,” said Tahoe PAWS volunteer Steve McKnight.

“And then we stuck sticks around the camera and duct tape,” said Tahoe PAWS volunteer JoAnne McKnight.

It was a day-and-night mission working to gain Via’s trust.

“Every night, she was waiting for her mom to show up. And so that was really hard to see. I hate seeing animals go through that especially when it’s so cold and windy,” said Wendy Jones, Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends executive director and founder.

It was an emotional rescue to ease a puppy’s fears, but it finally brought her home.

“It was real rewarding doing that for that little dog. It just meant everything to us to help that little dog,” Steve McKnight said.

“It was inspiring and renewed my faith in humanity really,” Humphreys said.

Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends is a non-profit reuniting lost pets with their families year-round. January tends to be one of the busiest months with fireworks scaring off animals and many getting lost while hiking or skiing with their owners.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Jones
WSYX ABC6

Forced to eat each other, 20 cats rescued from home

Twenty cats were left trapped in a house — and forced to become cannibals to survive. The incident took place in Munich, Germany, in Bavaria. Animal-rights activists from the Tierschutzverein Muenchen (Munich Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) rescued the animals from a filthy apartment on Dec. 14.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pup#Verdi#German#Via
103.3 WKFR

Precious Arwin, Just 13 Weeks Old, Needs a New, Forever Home

The thought of pets sitting in shelters waiting for their forever homes is enough to pull at the heartstrings. But, a puppy getting returned to the shelter at just 13 weeks old? That's just devastating!. This week, for Dog Days, we're talking about this tiny little baby, Arwin. Arwin is...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
Lifehacker

How Cold is 'Cold' for a Dog?

Winter may not be everyone’s favorite season, but it does produce some of the best (or at least cutest) content on the internet: Videos of puppies playing in the snow. But a quick romp in fresh powder is one thing—what about staying outside or longer periods of time?
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
CBS Boston

5 Local Shelter Animals Still Seeking Forever Families After Months Without Homes

BOSTON (CBS) — Five pets who have spent a long time in local shelters are hoping to have a new home in the upcoming new year. The MSPCA-Angell said Thursday that there are five animals — three dogs, one cat, and a horse — that have either been at their facility or the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem for a combined 31 months. They added that they are hoping 2021 is the last year they have to house the pets. Here are the animals, along with their bios from the MSPCA and links where you can apply for adoption (moving left to right): (Photo Credit: MSPCA-Angell) Harley (adoption link): 8-year-old Boxer who “loves new people as much as he loves tennis balls” Malcolm (adoption link): 5-year-old Tabby cat who “lives for treats and chin scratches” Oreo (adoption link): 1-year-old Siberian Husky/Pit Bull Terrier mix that has “boundless puppy energy” Julie (adoption link): 4-year-old Labrador/Retriever mix that “loves to play fetch” Sky (adoption link): quarter horse looking for a “quiet home and an adorable human with whom she can bond” In 2021, the MSPCA-Angell placed more than 5,100 pets into new homes across its three adoption centers. The Northeast Animal Shelter placed more than 3,800 animals in homes.
SALEM, MA
Hello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to cause destruction at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PETS
WHIO Dayton

What is it? Animal rescue experts unsure of what animal a Pennsylvania woman rescued

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman rescued an animal in need, but now experts say they’re not sure what it is. The animal was found in Fairfield Township, when Christina Eyth saw paw prints outside her door, WPXI reported. “I wasn’t quite sure, but … it was scared and it was cold and all I could think about was this animal needed help,” Eyth told WPXI.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
People

Dog Protects Owner Injured on Hike by Keeping Man Warm with Cuddles: 'His Loyalty Did Not Stop'

A dog is being hailed a hero after keeping an injured hiker warm and alive in the snowy Croatian mountains. North — an eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute pup — stayed by his owner's side during a New Year's weekend hike that ended in an accident. Grga Brkic slipped and fell 500 feet, critically injuring his leg in Croatia's Velebit mountain range, according to the Associated Press. The man's canine companion braved the frigid weather with Brkic and kept the hiker safe and warm by lying on top of him.
ANIMALS
InspireMore

Moo-ve Over, Cats And Dogs! These 15 Cuddly Cows Might Be The Cutest Pets Ever.

Farm animals don’t usually come to mind when we think of our favorite pets, but it turns out cows are just as affectionate and adorable as any other furry friend. Cows are very curious animals that possess a lot of very human qualities. Like us, some cows are social — both with other members of their herd and with humans and other animals — while some are more reserved and shy. No matter what their individual personalities may be, cows can be great company. And yes, they even enjoy a good snuggle from time to time!
ANIMALS
12tomatoes.com

Dog Goes to Neighbor’s House Every Single Day Until His Owner Agrees to Let Him Stay There

Story submitted by Lisa Villanueva from Faro, Portugal. He wasn’t even 3 months old the first time he showed up, exhausted, hungry and thirsty resting under brush next to our house. When we finally coaxed him out, we also learned he was completely flea and tick ridden and without any ID. We live a bit in the countryside and it’s not unusual that hunters leave their dogs to roam, which is what we thought had happened to him, only this one maybe lost his way.
ANIMALS
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy