Thieves hack out burl from Cheatham Grove tree

The following is a press release from California State Parks North Coast Redwoods:

Park Rangers with California State Parks are asking for the public’s assistance in fighting crime in our parks by helping identify the suspect(s) involved in the recent theft of maple burlwood from Cheatham Grove in Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park.

A section of maple burl about 15” by 25” by 7” was cut around Christmas Eve 2021.

California State Park Rangers are committed to protecting our State’s natural and cultural resources. We could use the community’s help in identifying suspects who damage park resources and prey on park visitors. State Parks requests anyone with information regarding the identity of suspect in this case, or related criminal activity to contact Ranger Kuhnhofer at (707) 946-1818 or call the park’s Tip Line at (707) 946-1816.

