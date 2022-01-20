Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.79.
