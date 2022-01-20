Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.81.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO