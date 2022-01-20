ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial...

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.
Transcat (TRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link. Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last...
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.73. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
$1.96 EPS Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will announce earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.79.
Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “. A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. Bank of America upgraded shares...
Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at Morgan Stanley

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.36.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.81.
Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI): Price Down $-1.85 (-2.32)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.95 (-2.45)% Over Past Hour

SIGI (Get Ratings)’s 77.62 Selective Insurance Group Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. The hourly chart shows that SIGI has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Teekay Corp (TK): Price Down $-0.08 (-2.49)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-3.69)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, TK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-3.69%) from the hour prior. TK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on TK; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Matson Inc (MATX): Price Down $-2.25 (-2.48)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.1 (-1.22)% Over Past Hour

Currently, MATX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.1 (-1.22%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MATX has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
