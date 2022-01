Gold moves into a key psychological area on its northerly trajectory. The Fed is what counts for the forthcoming sessions. Gold (XAU/USD) has rallied on Tuesday, adding around 0.5% to the scale after climbing from a low of $1,834.95 to a high of $1,853.88 so far. The US dollar has come under pressure after reaching a two-week peak over tensions between Russia and the West. However, there was a five-year Treasury auction that has weighed on the US dollar considering the bond market's appetite for US Treasurys at the current coupon.

