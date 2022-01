In The Gallery, an art curator is held hostage by a portraitist who threatens to detonate a bomb unless their demands are met. This experience is Europe's first interactive movie/live-action video game to be released in theaters, and it'll contain two interactive narratives: one set in 1981, and the other in 2021. Starring George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings), Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia), and other UK talent, The Gallery leaves the narrative up to its audience. By using glow sticks to vote for the protagonist's next move, the audience will build out The Gallery's story as they watch. The Gallery releases on PC, Mac, and consoles in April 2022. It'll be available to watch in UK cinemas.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO