I have often considered it an injustice how unwilling most video games are to let us assume the role of a German man who sports not just a mullet and moustache of matching pink, but wraparound shades imbued with a searing tint of sour apple, and who encases his abs in a shell of shock-yellow plastic, before taking to the beach to compete in a Frisbee tournament. Such, it is my joy to report, are the rarefied thrills offered by Windjammers 2—and, in particular, by Klaus Wessel, the German in question.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO