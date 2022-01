The partner of a man who died after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed said they are “devastated”.Brian Harwood, 73, from Cumbria died following the incident on a farm in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale, Lancashire on Tuesday.Lancashire Constabulary said Mr Harwood died after a Polaris Ranger vehicle pulling a trailer fell into a river when a wooden bridge that was supported by scaffolding collapsed.Brian meant so much to me and the people around us. Everyone he knew enjoyed his companyBrian Harwood's partnerThe force said 11 people were in the vehicle...

