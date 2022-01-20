ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Raw: Bobby Lashley collides with Seth Rollins

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The time has come, the RAW MAIN EVENT. Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins. Nice match, all in all neither of us could lose .. and that's how it went. As? The Hurt Business intervened by hitting Lashley himself from behind. In the end, the former WWE Champion got the better of...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Stipulation Set For Top Match At WWE Royal Rumble

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are now banned from the WWE Universal Title match at the Royal Rumble. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeat The Usos in a non-title match, by DQ after WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hit the ring and knocked out Rollins before he was about to get the win. Per the stipulation, The Usos are now banned from next Saturday’s Royal Rumble title match between Rollins and Reigns.
WWE
Fightful

Seth Rollins To Roman Reigns: "Just Like Me And Mox Did In The Shield, The Usos Are Your Pedestal"

Seth Rollins had a heated exchange with Roman Reigns to kick off tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. One week ahead of their clash at the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns, saying that his record-setting title reign is thanks to the Usos. He believes they are responsible for Roman's successes. Jimmy and Jey, in Seth's estimation, are the lynchpins of The Bloodline. He then said that they are his pedestal, the same way he and Mox were in The Shield.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Shelton Benjamin
Person
Cedric Alexander
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Dean Ambrose
Person
Jon Moxley
wrestlingrumors.net

Seth Rollins Makes Rare Direct Reference To AEW Star On WWE SmackDown

Who was that again? As is the case in almost any other job, wrestlers often move from one employer to another. In this case, wrestlers jump from promotion to promotion, which can make for some interesting moves. Some of these are a lot more interesting than others, but it can be fascinating to see where someone winds up. It can be an even bigger deal to hear them referenced again, and that was the case this week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Name-Drops Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins name-dropped AEW star Jon Moxley during his promo segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on tonight’s SmackDown. Rollins called out Reigns for sending The Usos to RAW to attack him earlier this week, stating how The Tribal Chief always needs others to do his “dirty work for him.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Universal Championships#Worldwrestling It#The Hurt Business#Spina Bifida
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.21.22

Hey there people, time for another scintillating episode of WWE Smackdown. The Royal Rumble looms large on the horizon, this isn’t the go home show but there is only one more episode before that event so expect a lot of advancement to those stories. We’ll get a celebration where the Bloodline acknowledges the record setting title run of Universal champion Roman Reigns, so expect Seth Rollins to do his usual schtick around that. There will also be a rematch between Kofi Kingston and Madcap Moss, so I expect more poop jokes. Sami Zayn will still exist, and there’s a better than average chance that Charlotte Flair takes up a ton of air time. Alright, that’s enough of me bringing down the mood so let’s get into the action.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Roman Reigns celebrates a new record

Hello and welcome to the Friday Night SmackDown report. This Friday, there will be yet another confrontation between Roman Reigns and the first challenger Seth Rollins, while Naomi has annoyed the upper floors of her and now she will have to deal with the champion Charlotte Flair. In the Bridgestone...
WWE
FOX Sports

SmackDown review, recap: Seth Rollins stands out

Royal Rumble is inching closer – and this week’s SmackDown main event directly affected one of the show's marquee matches. Welcome back to the "Highs and Lows" of SmackDown, according to yours truly, for an episode that featured The Usos versus Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens:. Charlotte Flair...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

MVP reveals his dreams for the future

Appearing on "After The Bell" this week, MVP talked about Brock Lesnar ahead of his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley, scheduled for the Royal Rumble. Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, MVP confirmed he held talks with Belair about joining the faction. However, WWE’s decision-makers had other...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MVP Reveals Whose Idea It Was To Pair Him With Bobby Lashley

On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, MVP joined the show to talk about his partnership with The All Mighty Bobby Lashley and whose idea it was to put the two together. The former United States Champion revealed that during his time as Director of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman was an advocate of the Lashley-MVP pairing.
WWE
Gamespot

WWE 2K22 Adds The Almighty Bobby Lashley To Its Roster

2K Games' upcoming WWE 2K22 has revealed its next superstar, former WWE champion Bobby Lashley. Currently going under the moniker of "The Almighty" when he appears on RAW, Lashley will join other superstars such as Rey Mysterio--who's on the cover of WWE 2K22--Edge, and several members of WCW's New World Order.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins put on a show

MAIN EVENT: The Usos vs Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens. A good match, between four excellent fighters and one that will certainly have important consequences. In the end, the usual confusion. STUNNER ON JEY! JIMMY'S SUPERKICK ON OWENS!. Rollins nudges Jimmy and so he prepares the remembrance ... CURB STOMP!...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's The Bloodline Just Broke Another Championship Record

WWE's Bloodline faction recently broke yet another WWE record, only this time it was one they personally set themselves. This past week saw The Usos break the record for longest single reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, a reign that's currently up to 190 consecutive days. The previous record of 182 days was one they personally set in 2017-18, giving them yet another accolade with the Blue Brand's tag titles. The brothers also have the most combined days as champions at 568+ days, though The New Day still have more reigns than them at seven.
WWE
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy