ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors look to take it up a notch vs. Pacers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UJi2_0dqdyPm600

Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins hope to pick up where they left off 48 hours earlier when the Warriors face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in San Francisco.

In just the trio’s second home game together since Thompson returned from a 2 1/2-year absence, the Warriors rode a combined 58 points on 20-for-37 shooting from their three top offensive forces in a 102-86 thumping of the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The Warriors had 20 assists in the first half alone as Curry, Thompson and Wiggins took turns feeding each other during a 66-38 blitz.

“I am really enjoying playing with Andrew. The stuff that he does on the basketball court, you can’t really teach,” Thompson said of a teammate with whom he hadn’t played until returning from ACL and Achilles tears on Jan. 9.

“Obviously, Steph is self-explanatory,” Thompson continued. “I am just so happy to be on the court with him again. We play off of each other so well. … I think that we can form a pretty amazing trio.”

The Warriors are looking to find a new gear on a seven-game homestand that began with the Detroit game. They will host the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back on Friday.

Tuesday’s win was just their third in the past eight games, although it did improve their record at home against Eastern Conference competition to 9-0 this season.

The Pacers have never lost in the Warriors’ new Chase Center, having taken advantage of Thompson’s absence to win there in each of the past two seasons. They are one of six visitors who remain unbeaten in the new venue.

If Indiana is going to make it three straight, it will have to do so on the second night of its own back-to-back, one that started off with a bang on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Domantas Sabonis outdueled LeBron James with a 20-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a 111-104, come-from-behind road win. Afterward, Sabonis tipped his cap to teammate Caris LeVert, whose 22 fourth-quarter points allowed the Pacers to complete a comeback from a 15-point deficit.

“He made all the right reads. He was efficient,” Sabonis said of LeVert. “That’s a big-time player. He’s our scorer and we need him.”

The Pacers played a second consecutive game without Myles Turner, who sustained a stress reaction in his left foot last week and is expected to miss at least a month. Turner leads the NBA in blocks at 2.8 per game.

The clubs went down to the wire in a December meeting in Indianapolis. Kevon Looney grabbed a loose ball and laid it in with 13.4 seconds remaining to break a tie and give Golden State a 102-100 win.

Gary Payton II, inserted into the game on the final possession for defensive purposes, helped preserve the narrow victory by harassing LeVert into dribbling the ball out of bounds on a drive to the hoop with 2.2 seconds left that could have tied the game.

Sabonis had 30 points and 11 rebounds while Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points in the loss. Curry led the Warriors with 26 points.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Bridges, Biyombo lead Suns to 113-103 win over Pacers

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker wound up for a celebratory windmill dunk in the final minute, but misjudged it badly. The ball clanged off the back of the rim and ricocheted downcourt as the home crowd groaned. The Phoenix Suns’ star guard retreated with a sheepish grin. It was one of the few things that’s […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Gary Payton Ii
The Spun

Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Golden State#The Indiana Pacers#The Detroit Pistons#Curry Thompson#Acl#Eastern Conference#Chase Center#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Chicago Tribune

Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks with a wrist fracture suffered during Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul that drew the fury of Chicago Bulls staff: ‘Really hope the league takes a hard look’

The rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks doesn’t need any extra heat this season, but Grayson Allen was happy to pour gasoline on the fire Friday night. Allen earned an ejection and a flagrant-2 foul after throwing Alex Caruso to the court to prevent a breakaway dunk in the Bulls’ 94-90 road loss to the Bucks. But those repercussions couldn’t offset the ensuing disaster ...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

37K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy