A Dessert McRib? McDonald’s Brings Back a Fan Favorite

If you're suffering from a case of the winter blues, you probably aren't in the mood to hear about a blizzard — unless, of course, it's a Dairy Queen Blizzard. Ever since these frozen treats were introduced in 1985, Blizzards have become a staple of the DQ menu. While they're not made with true ice cream (because of the low amount of butterfat in Dairy Queen's soft serve, explains the website), the dairy-based dessert is sweet enough to be classified as a pretty cool treat nonetheless. Blizzards come in a range of flavors, from Oreo to Reese's Pieces to caramel brownie, which are all solid choices to enjoy after a chicken tender basket. Even better: One Blizzard flavor is making a comeback for a limited time, per Chew Boom, and it's guaranteed to put a spring in your step.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO