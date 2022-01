Exxon Mobil Corp. is going net-zero. Kinda. Well, not really. The oil major announced Tuesday that it aims to have net-zero emissions from its operated assets by 2050, on a scope 1 and 2 basis. That is, emissions related to the production of oil and gas, not their use. This matters quite a bit when you consider that more than four-fifths of emissions from those fossil fuels relate to their use, or so-called scope 3 emissions. In short, from a societal perspective, there is no such thing as being net-zero on scope 1 and 2 emissions; it’s like being half — or, more accurately, one-fifth — pregnant.

