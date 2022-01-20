ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares hilarious family video – 'just wave and smile for her'

By Gemma Strong
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Zeta-Jones often shares sweet insights into her home life through photos and videos shared on her Instagram account. However, there are occasions that her family are less than enthusiastic about her love of filming!. This week, Catherine shared a video featuring her husband Michael Douglas and their two...

HollywoodLife

Christie Brinkley Celebrates Daughter Alexa’s 36th Birthday In Rare Photo With All 3 Kids

The modeling icon helped her eldest daughter celebrate her next trip around the sun, as they posed for sweet birthday photos. Happy birthday Alexa Ray Joel! The singer-songwriter celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday December 29 along with her mom Christie Brinkley, 67, and younger half-siblings Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 26, and Sailor-Lee Brinkley Cook, 23. The fashion icon posed alongside her three kids, as they gathered for what definitely was a lavish and delicious dinner! Unfortunately, Alexa’s dad and Christie’s ex-husband Billy Joel doesn’t seem like he was able to make it!
Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta Jones
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa's Son Michael Consuelos Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pic with Lookalike Dad and Brother

In today's edition of famous father-son lookalikes, we're turning our attention to Riverdale's Mark Consuelos and his two boys, Michael and Joaquin. On Instagram, Michael posted a never-before-seen pic of himself posing alongside his father and younger brother on a boat. And while they're all sporting shades in the photo, it's hard to miss the striking similarities. The 24-year-old actor captioned the post with a classic riddle, referring to the color of their outfits. He wrote, "What’s black and blue and red(ish) all over?"
HollywoodLife

Meg Ryan’s Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children

Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!. Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals Wild Number of Reptiles That Live With Her and Husband Matthew Lawrence

It's a jungle out there for Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence! The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed on Thursday's Kelly Clarkson Show that among her and her husband's many pets are "45-50 reptiles," and she's not exactly their biggest fan. Burke joked that "opposites attract" when it comes to her marriage, because "I love animals, but he likes reptiles."
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, couldn't help but marvel at just how quickly their youngest son, Nick, is growing up - and you should see the photo. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. This time it was...
Popculture

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photo With Baby Daughter to Ring in Christmas

Naomi Campbell is giving her social media fans a rare glimpse into her life as a new mother. The supermodel announced in May that she was the mother of a baby girl with a sweet Instagram post that came as a surprise to many. Since then, Campbell has kept her baby out of the spotlight. But for Christmas, she decided to share a family photo, with the baby's face covered of course.
HOLAUSA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen posts never-before-seen photos

Despite some turbluence, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter had a lot of great moments throughout 2021. The 17-year-old, Sami Sheen, took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to share a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s just a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption, proving she we able to overcome some drama and have a great 365 days.
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple's oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
Closer Weekly

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Cohost Vanna White Has a Sweet Bond With Her Kids! See Her Best Photos With Son Nikko and Daughter Gigi

America’s sweetheart Vanna White’s smile has lit up the Wheel of Fortune stage since the ‘80s. The television personality has played a huge role in the surge of viewership of nightly game shows ever since stepping onto the scene. But, one of the things that makes her happiest is the love and support she receives from her two children, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro and Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, whom she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro.
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares rare photo of son Elijah, nine - and his jaw-dropping birthday cake

Elton John took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare photo of his youngest son Elijah as the youngster posed with an incredible birthday cake. The little boy, who was celebrating his ninth birthday, is obviously a fan of The Simpsons, as his cake consisted of a 3D replica of Bart Simpson's head peeking out of a bright blue base surrounded by miniature doughnuts – and it looked delicious!
