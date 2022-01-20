LIVE MARKETS Europe on the up

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Reuters
 4 days ago

Jan 20 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE ON THE UP (0752 GMT)

Never mind that a selloff on Wall Street deepened overnight confirming correction territory for the Nasdaq but stock futures point to a second day of gains for European equity markets.

Some good-looking earnings could provide support and after gains across Asian markets following another key rate cut in China, derivatives on the DAX, FTSE 100, and Euro STOXX 50 indices were all rising, between 0.3% and 0.5%.

On the watchlist are Unilever shares which could stand up after the company effectively abandoned its plans to buy GSK's consumer healthcare business, saying that it would not raise its 50 billion pound offer that GSK previously rejected.

Among those which reported trading updates, Bankinter, Deliveroo, Premier Foods and Entain were up in pre-market trading. Europe Inc is expected to deliver a 48% rise in Q4 earnings.

(Danilo Masoni)

