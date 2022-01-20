ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas hostage standoff raising concerns about "copycat attacks"

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe investigation into the gunman who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue Saturday has increased concern among federal officials about possible "copycat attacks," according to an intelligence bulletin obtained by CBS News. Separately, police in Manchester, England said Thursday they had arrested two men in connection with...

The Independent

Texas synagogue siege: British hostage-taker Faisal Akram ‘ranted about 9/11 attacks’

The British man shot dead after taking people hostage in a US synagogue allegedly told a member of court staff he wished he had died in the 9/11 terror attacks.Faisal Akram was banned from Blackburn Magistrates’ Court in 2001 after threatening and abusing staff on several occasions. A letter from the court, published by the Lancashire Telegraph, recounted an incident that took place day after the Twin Towers attack on 12 September 2001.“In a clear reference to the the terrorist attack on New York the previous day you said on more than one occasion to one of my court...
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Texas synagogue standoff ends with hostages released, hostage-taker dead

Texas synagogue standoff An aerial view of police standing in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday inside the temple. The hostages were able to escape and the hostage taker was killed. FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said a team would investigate "the shooting incident." (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) (Brandon Wade/AP)
Click2Houston.com

Texas Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker -- who led synagogue hostages to safety -- speaks about 11-hour Colleyville standoff

HOUSTON – Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel, spoke Thursday during a discussion with the Anti-Defamation League about the 11-hour standoff with a hostage-taker in Colleyville, Texas. Cytron-Walker led his congregants to make a daring escape from the gunman. FBI Director Christopher Wray -- whose team played a...
CBS News

Texas synagogue hostage says gunman told them to get on their knees moments before daring escape

One of the hostages in the synagogue standoff in Colleyville, Texas, said he thought the gunman was going to kill them shortly before they made their daring escape. Jeffrey Cohen, one of three hostages held at gunpoint for 11 hours inside Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday, said the suspect told them to get on their knees and that he was going to shoot them during the final hour they were held hostage.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Week

The misogyny fueling America's mass shootings

One trait connects many American men who go on shooting sprees: a history of hating women. Here's everything you need to know:. The motivations of these killers are often confused, complex, or simply not known. But researchers have found that many mass shooters, who are almost entirely men, are linked by a common thread: a history of misogyny, violence against female partners or family members, or sharing women-hating views online. A Bloomberg analysis of 749 mass shootings from 2014 to 2019 — incidents in which four or more people were shot and which weren't identified as gang-related, drug-related, or robberies — found that 60 percent of the attacks were either acts of domestic violence or committed by men with a record of domestic violence. Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub in 2016, beat and strangled his ex-wife during their marriage. Stephen Paddock, who killed 60 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas in 2017, was known to publicly dominate and bully his live-in girlfriend. And James Hodgkinson, who opened fire on a 2017 Republican congressional baseball practice, had been arrested a decade earlier for hitting and choking his foster daughter. "Most mass shooters have a history of domestic or family violence in their background," said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. "It's an important red flag."
The Independent

Police hunt gunman after two Canadian tourists shot dead at luxury Mexico hotel

Police are looking for a shooter involved in the killing of two Canadian guests and injuring a third at a luxury hotel in Mexico on Friday.The incident took place at an upscale resort on the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo states the suspect, a lone gunman approached the group and opened fire at them, according to Riviera Maya News.According to the authorities, the suspect, who is believed to have fired the shots, has a “long” criminal record in Canada, reported Reuters. Quintana Roo’s head of public security, Lucio Hernandez posted photos of the alleged shooter – a man in a...
TIME

Prosecuting Domestic Terrorism Is Notoriously Difficult. This New Team of Lawyers Has A Mounting Caseload

A year after thousands of pro-Trump rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol by brute force, the Biden Administration has a new tool to battle the growing problem of violent extremism inside America. ​​A new unit is taking shape within the Justice Department: a team of attorneys exclusively dedicated to investigating domestic terrorism, tightening the focus of the U.S. national security apparatus on extremism coming from within the country’s borders, rather than overseas.
DFW Community News

How San Antonio’s Baby-Killing Nurse Finally Got Justice

The tale of Texas baby-killer Genene Jones—the children she harmed, the people who allowed it to happen, and the long fight for justice—bookends a vast swath of my life and career. I began reporting this medical horror story nearly four decades ago, at age 24, on a freelance assignment for Texas Monthly. It led me across the Lone Star State for four months, deep into a saga that would generate international headlines, a made-for-TV movie, my first magazine article (10,000 words), and a job offer that rescued me from law school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS News

