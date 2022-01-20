ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers ask for a new trial

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have asked for a retrial after her conviction for sex trafficking.

Maxwell, 60, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial in New York, was found guilty of enticing vulnerable teenagers to financier Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi C Sternheim has made the official request in a letter to Judge Alison Nathan which states: “Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her motion for a new trial.”

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA) (PA Media)

The retrial request comes after a juror in the case told media that he spoke to the other jurors of his experience of being sexually abused.

In the letter, the lawyer adds: “We request that all submissions pertaining to juror no. 50 remain under seal until the court rules on the motion.”

