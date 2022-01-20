Video review added for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

The Canada men's soccer team will have players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. Canada, ranked No. 40, faces a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras against the 76th-ranked team. Then Canada hosts the No. 11 U.S. men's national team on Sunday in Hamilton, Ontario, before flying to San Salvador to face No. 70 El Salvador on Feb. 2.
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — At least six people died in a crush outside a stadium hosting a game at Africa's top soccer tournament in Cameroon on Monday, a local government official said, realizing fears over the capacity of the country to stage the continent's biggest sports event. Naseri Paul...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twenty U.S. players trained on a whitened field in 22-degree weather the team dubbed "Snowhio" on Monday as the United States began preparations for this week's chilly World Cup qualifier against El Salvador. Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were among the players due to...
FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona finally got things going its way, finding a late goal to end its winless run and go into the international break on a positive note. Barcelona struggled again but Frenkie de Jong scored in the 87th minute to salvage a 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened Alavés in the Spanish league on Sunday, snapping its three-match winless streak that included elimination from the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.
At least eight fans were killed and 38 people injured at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday before the host nation's round of 16 match in the Africa Cup of Nations, the government said in a statement.Images shared on social media, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate before the game against Comoros. According to eyewitness reports, people were “trampled” upon as fans forced their way into the stadium. Children are also believed to be among those involved in the tragedy with others adding that the struggle began when stewards closed the gates and stopped allowing...
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are enjoying quite a run in the Australian sun. For the first time, two Canadian men have reached the Australian Open quarterfinals.
BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Sadio Mané got up from a horrible clash of heads that left him dazed on the ground, possibly with a concussion, to score a goal and help put Senegal into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday. Senegal won 2-0 against...
Inter Miami CF transferred 27-year-old defender Nicolás Figal to Argentina’s Club Atlético Boca Juniors on Monday. Figal, who signed with Inter Miami during the club’s inaugural season, competed in 45 regular-season matches, tallying one goal and two assists over his tenure. In his two seasons, the center back started 44 matches for Inter Miami. “We would like to thank Nico for his ...
It’s that time again in the calendar where the domestic season takes a pause for international duty. The boys in red will return to the house of horrors in Honduras as they will try give Canadian fans a better memory than the one we witnessed a decade ago when Canada suffered an 8-1 away defeat.
A crush outside a Cameroon stadium where the host nation qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Monday left at least half a dozen people dead and injured, according to Cameroonian state television. "A crush at the entrance to the Olembe Stadium" caused "half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured", reported Cameroon's state broadcaster CRTV.
Earlier, Africa Cup of Nations organising committee spokesperson Abel Mbengue told AFP: "There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede.
The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with their full schedule for CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below. [ LIVE: Scores, updates on UEFA World Cup qualifiers ]. Canada (16 points) tops the CONCACAF region after eight games, with the USMNT...
IT'S back to business for the USA as they welcome El Salvador to Columbus for World Cup qualifying. Currently enjoying an 18-game unbeaten run on home soil, Gregg Berhalter's side have endured a relatively bumpy ride so far on the road to Qatar. But they sit second in the qualifying...
African football supremo Patrice Motsepe says an "inexplicable" decision to keep an entry gate closed was responsible for the deadly crush which killed eight people before an Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroonian capital Yaounde on Monday. "That gate was supposed to be open because if it was open they would have walked through, and for inexplicable reasons it was closed," the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Comments / 0