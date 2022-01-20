ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Wednesday's Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NBC will not be sending its announcers...

Sportico

Lindsey Vonn Offers Olympics Predictions, as She Preps for NBC Gig

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, legendary skier Lindsey Vonn has some predictions for the U.S. women’s ski team. “Breezy Johnson has been the leading speed skier on the women’s side, and she’s a good friend of mine and great personality. I’m excited to watch her. And, of course, Mikaela Shiffrin—she’s been skiing really well and is going to be amazing to watch, as always,” said Vonn, who is the cover star of FN’s January issue and recently signed on as a primetime correspondent for NBC’s Olympics coverage. Vonn also released her memoir, Rise,...
US names 223 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 223-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 114 men, 108 women and one athlete who identifies...
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
The Independent

Five best Team GB medal hopes for 2022 Winter Olympics

Team GB head to Beijing 2022 hoping to win a record medal tally. Having secured five medals at Sochi 2014, Great Britain matched that total four years later in Pyeongchang. While lacking the overall cross-sport competitiveness, they will travel to China with more than a handful of viable medal contenders. Great Britain have named a 50-athlete team for the event, hoping to better a performance of a sole gold and four bronzes last time around.Here are five of Team GB’s best hopes of a medal at Beijing 2022:Dave Ryding, men’s slalom (alpine skiing)Fresh from becoming the British winner of and...
Footwear News

Kith Gets Patriotic With New Team USA Lifestyle Collection for Beijing Winter Olympics

Kith is back with a new Team USA collection just in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Ronnie Fieg’s brand is partnering up with Team USA again with an elevated lifestyle collection to celebrate the Olympic Games taking place in Beijing, China next month. This capsule collection reimagines Kith staples inspired by the Olympic Games and includes 27 pieces. This capsule also debuts an original logo for Team USA designed by Kith that’s exclusive to this partnership. The clothing styles include a range of outerwear silhouettes such as Kith’s well-known Midi Puffer Jacket and Quilted Track Jacket. These styles both have a...
Monday's Sports In Brief

NEW YOK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face Monday for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1.
Lindsey Vonn’s Olympics Predictions & How She’s Prepping for Her Primetime Correspondent Gig

