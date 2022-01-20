Wednesday's Sports in Brief

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, legendary skier Lindsey Vonn has some predictions for the U.S. women’s ski team. “Breezy Johnson has been the leading speed skier on the women’s side, and she’s a good friend of mine and great personality. I’m excited to watch her. And, of course, Mikaela Shiffrin—she’s been skiing really well and is going to be amazing to watch, as always,” said Vonn, who is the cover star of FN’s January issue and recently signed on as a primetime correspondent for NBC’s Olympics coverage. Vonn also released her memoir, Rise,...

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO