ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bono says he's embarrassed by most U2 songs and people can relate

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iy1ii_0dqdtlmT00

Remember back in 2014 when you opened your phone one September morning and suddenly U2's Songs of Innocence album was on there? Well, good news, apparently Bono doesn't like those songs either. Or the band name. Or his voice.

The 61-year-old lead singer of the Irish rock band, U2 revealed alongside his bandmate, The Edge, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast that he's embarrassed by some of his band's songs.

"I've been in a car when one of our songs come on the radio and I've been the color of, as we say in Dublin, scarlet," Bono said. "I'm just embarrassed."

Like most people, it seems Bono looks back on his younger years and questions why he made certain decisions.

Bono continued to self-deprecate U2's old music saying: "The one [song] that I can listen to the most is Miss Sarajevo with Luciano Pavarotti. Genuine, most of the other ones make me cringe a little bit."

He said the reason he cannot listen to older songs is his voice, which he described as "strained". He admitted he did not consider himself a singer up until the last few years.

Don't we all, Bono. Don't we all.pic.twitter.com/VGLMW8X80v

— Darren Grimes (@Darren Grimes) 1642529599

During the interview, Bono also revealed he was never a fan of the band's name "U2" and the band merely accepted the name because it was the name they disliked the least out of the options.

"I still don't like the name," he said. "In our head, it was the spy plane it was the U-boat it was futuristic. But as it turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence."

Bono and The Edge also revealed it was the name their first manager said would look best on a t-shirt.

He still hasn't found what he's looking for

— Micah Harlow (@Micah Harlow) 1642550998

Comments / 3

Related
thebrag.com

Bono really doesn’t like the U2 name or most of the band’s songs

Bono has really taken a run at being the most curmudgeonly rocker in the business with a rather dour new interview. During an appearance on the Awards Chatter podcast (as per The Times), the U2 legend revealed that he hates his band’s name, he’s “embarrassed” by most of their songs, and only “recently” learned to sing. That’s a lot of revelations to take in all at once.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Bono Says He Switches the Radio Station When He Hears U2 Songs

Bono is not having a beautiful day. The 60-year-old rocker and philanthropist revealed in a podcast interview Monday that he often switches off the radio when he hears U2’s songs playing because he dislikes the band’s name and the sound of his own voice. “No, I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name,” he said. “The band sound incredible. I just found the voice very strained and kind of not macho and my Irish macho was kind of strained by that.” The singer said hearing his own music turns him red with embarrassment. “I’ve been in a car when one of our songs has come on the radio, and I’ve been the color of—as we say in Dublin—scarlet. I’m just embarrassed. And yeah, I mean, I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot.”
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

U2’s Bono feels “embarrassed” hearing his voice on the radio

When it comes to a way to like his own voice, Bono still hasn’t found what he’s looking for. On a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the U2 frontman says he feels “embarrassed” when he hears his singing, particularly on the group’s earlier recordings, explaining that, while he thinks the his band mates sound “incredible,” he finds his voice to be “very strained.”
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Bono Still Has Issues With Early-U2 Era

Even after decades of accolades, sold out tours and multi-platinum albums — Bono is still self-conscious about U2's early days. Vulture.com reported the legendary frontman appeared on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter Podcast and revealed that in the beginning, neither he nor The Edge were particularly keen on the band's name.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Grimes
Person
Bono
Person
Jake Sherman
Person
Luciano Pavarotti
Vulture

Bono Reviews U2: ‘I’m Just So Embarrassed’

Can somebody give this man a hug? Maybe not your iTunes account info, but a big hug? Bono, a colossally successful rock star who has a lot of fans and a lot of money, seems to be going through some sort of existential crisis, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that U2 now makes him “cringe” with most of their songs, his vocals, and their name choice. “I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I’ve been the color, as we say in Dublin, scarlet. I’m just so embarrassed,” he explained. “I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot, and maybe that’s the place to be as an artist — you know, right at the edge of your level of embarrassment. And the lyrics as well. I feel that on Boy and other albums, it was sketched out, very unique and original material. But I don’t think I filled in the details.”
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name and the Sound of His Own Voice

Not a fan of U2? You’re not alone. In a new interview with the Awards Chatter podcast, frontman Bono has revealed that he’s not a fan of his group’s name — or even, at times, the sound of his own singing voice. The revelations began when...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Bono Discusses U2’s Name, Music And Vocals: “I’m Just So Embarrassed”

Bono, of mega band U2, joined Scott Fienberg on his Awards Chatter Podcast, and surprisingly had a lot of criticisms of himself and his band, noting the name and his vocal performance. “In our head it was like the spy plane, U-boat, it was futuristic — as it turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence, no I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name,” he stated about the band name.He also noted that his voice sounded “Irish Macho”, which he also found embarrassing. He even acknowledged the collaboration with Apple, in a session that made him a relatable person versus a mega star that shined on the planet, or even better, a human with feelings. Take a listen to the show below. Click here for more information.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Irish#Bono And The Edge
MusicRadar.com

Bono says he’s often embarrassed listening to U2 and that his vocals make him cringe

There are plenty of people out there who will happily hate on U2, but you wouldn’t have thought that Bono, the band’s lead singer, would be one of them. Not so, it turns out: in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg on the Awards Chatter podcast, the star confessed that he can’t listen to the band on the radio without feeling embarrassed, has reservations about many of their lyrics, and - with the exception of 2004 single Vertigo - finds the sound of his vocals cringe-worthy.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Bono Not A Fan Of His Own Voice And U2

Bono has come out and talked about how he is not a fan of his own voice! Most can agree that when they hear their own voice, they even cringe or don’t like it. He also said he’s not a fan of the band name U2! They got their name from a list of names they got from Steve Averill, a fellow classmate and fellow musician! They said of all the names listed, U2 was the one they hated the least, so they ran with it!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

U2 are one of the most successful rock bands in history, but — thanks to factors like their intense earnestness, Bono’s presumed messiah complex, and that whole “forcing the album on everyone’s iPhones” stunt — they’re also one of the most fiercely reviled. Everyone knows this; polarization is central to the U2 experience. What may surprise you is that one of the band’s haters is Bono himself.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Bono, don’t be ashamed of U2, they put on a great show

It is too easy to fall down rabbit holes of old festival sets on YouTube. I’ve revisited the ones I first saw on TV – PJ Harvey in a pink catsuit, singing Down by the Water at Glastonbury, broadcast on Channel 4 in 1995 into my childhood front room, changing my tastes forever – and later, the ones where I can try to see if I was in the crowd, while suspecting it’s probably best to not know.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Bono Admits To Being "Embarrassed" By U2's Music, Doesn't Like Band's Name

They're hailed as international music icons, but Bono isn't crazy about U2's releases. U2 has been a band for 46 years, topping the charts and touring the world more times they can count, but singer Bono let a few things off of his chest while discussing his career with The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, Awards Chatter.
MUSIC
BBC

Bono: U2's name and songs make me cringe

U2 frontman Bono has said many of his band's songs makes him "cringe" with embarrassment, and that he doesn't like their name much either. The band, comprised of Dublin schoolmates, has sold more than 150 million albums over a 40-year career. But speaking on the Awards Chatter podcast, the 61-year-old...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

U2 Member Bono Says Band Name Should Have Been Different -- Here's Why

U2 member Bono opened up about the embarrassing moments he felt whenever he listened to the band's early songs. For decades, U2 has been gracing metal heads' lives with their songs since their debut decades ago. Bono, alongside its current members Adam Clayton, The Edge, and Larry Mullen Jr. continue the band's legacy by releasing more songs.
MUSIC
Indy100

Taylor Swift bluntly called out Damon Albarn on Twitter and Swifties are here for it

Taylor Swift has made a reputation for herself for her incredible songwriting skills and her ability to tell stories through her lyrics. So when her credibility in doing so was threatened online, Swift made it a point to stand up for herself and her artistry. Long time Swifties know that the "Cruel Summer" singer isn't one to engage in drama directly unless her name is being called into question. In fact, it could be said that Swift's career growing up in fame was solidified by her largely staying out of politics and drama altogether—which is what makes her recent tweet...
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

159K+
Followers
8K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy