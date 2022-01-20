ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Even Wetherspoon's Tim Martin has called out Boris Johnson for 'hypocrisy'

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULHwJ_0dqdtktk00

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin has criticised Boris Johnson and accused him of “hypocrisy” over Downing Street parties.

In a trading update, the JD Wetherspoon chain argued that if pubs had been allowed to open at the time of the 20 May Downing Street garden party, there would have been “a number of advantages” for the country.

It said: “Public anger regarding ‘partygate’ relates mainly to hypocrisy – the public was prevented from seeing friends and family, while the same rules were not observed at 10 Downing Street."

The statement continued: "If, instead of partying in No. 10 on the 20 May 2020, for example, the attendees had been able to visit a pub (pubs were locked down at the time) there would have been a number of advantages for the nation.”

The chain went on to argue what the benefits of having pubs open would have been.

The update continued: “Central London pubs employ experienced staff, including highly trained managers, who would have easily dealt with the 'high jinks' alleged to have occurred at No 10.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“CCTV is in operation in central London pubs, so subsequent inquiries as to events are facilitated by the ready availability of evidence.”

The company’s trading update revealed that due to the Omicron variant, sales over 12 weeks up until 16 January 2022 were 15.6% down compared with the same time period last year.

The report concluded, saying that the company would be “loss-making” for the first half of this year, but it hopes that “the ending of restrictions, improved customer confidence and better weather” will see a higher-performing second half of 2022.

Wetherspoons’ owner Martin has been a champion of the Conservative government and its Brexit vision, but his chain was faced with the threat of boycott after Martin told Wetherspoons staff they wouldn’t be paid due to the pandemic and to go and find jobs at supermarkets

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How many children does Boris Johnson have?

In December 2021, Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie welcomed their second child.They announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital earlier on 9 December and later revealed that they named her Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.A spokesperson for the couple said at the time: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”In July last year, following the pregnancy announcement, Ms Johnson revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year, and felt “incredibly blessed to...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.My...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson can ‘wriggle out’ of resignation even if MPs misled over No 10 party, experts say

Boris Johnson has ways to “wriggle” out of the ‘partygate’ crisis even if the inquiry suggests the Commons was misled over the No 10 party, constitutional experts say.The prime minister’s chances of clinging on to power have slipped with Dominic Cummings’ explosive claim of evidence that he “lied to parliament” – an offence meant to trigger a minister’s resignation.But academics in constitutional law have told The Independent of possible escape routes for Mr Johnson, as he waits the verdict of Sue Gray, the civil servant probing the controversy.One said the wording of the ministerial code that only ministers who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Holyrood urged to back calls for Boris Johnson to resign

Holyrood MSPs are being urged to support a call for Boris Johnson to resign over Downing Street parties during lockdown.The Scottish Liberal Democrats have filed a motion about the allegations of numerous government gatherings that broke coronavirus rules while the country faced widespread restrictions.The parliamentary motion would have no legal or constitutional effect on the Prime Minister’s position but states: “Repeated breaches will erode both trust in Government and adherence to public health measures and as such calls on Boris Johnson to resign the office of Prime Minister ”Boris Johnson isn't sorry that he and his staff repeatedly broke the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypocrisy#Central London#Uk#Cctv#Omicron#Conservative
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Claims PM held birthday party in lockdown, as No 10 admits to ‘brief’ gathering

A birthday event was thrown for Boris Johnson in No 10 during the first coronavirus lockdown, Downing Street has admitted, further straining the prime minister’s bid to cling to power ahead of the publication of an inquiry into claims of rule-breaking parties.Up to 30 people attended the gathering in the Cabinet Room just after 2pm on 19 June 2020, where the prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson presented him with a cake, ITV News reported, also alleging that family friends were hosted later that evening in the PM’s official residence.No 10 conceded that staff had “gathered briefly in the Cabinet...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet in the dark as party investigation was announced

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet ministers in the dark over the police investigation having been launched into allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.The Prime Minister was aware that the Metropolitan Police officers had begun their work but decided against telling his top team when they met on Tuesday.Their phones surrendered before entering the Cabinet Room, ministers were unaware of the dramatic development outside when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had announced the investigation was underway.Downing Street said Mr Johnson judged it was best not to tell them about the “sensitive” matter because he did not want to “pre-empt a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee national insurance hike will go ahead

Boris Johnson today refused to guarantee that the government’s planned national insurance hike would go ahead in April, fuelling speculation that he might cave in to pressure from his own MPs to ditch the tax rise.The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that Mr Johnson and his cabinet remain committed to the increase of 1.25 per cent in contributions from both employees and employers.But asked eight times during a TV interview whether he could confirm that the NI rise would take place as planned, the PM repeatedly dodged the question, saying only that the government needs to raise money...
POLITICS
The Independent

Head of Conservative Muslim Forum says Boris Johnson must explain why he sacked Nusrat Ghani

The head of the Conservative Muslim Forum has called on Boris Johnson to explain whether Nusrat Ghani was sacked for her “Muslimness” – after he ducked questions.Mohamed Sheikh said the prime minister could clear up whether the junior transport minister was dismissed “because of her incompetence” or whether there were “other reasons”.“Why did that happen? I think the prime minister must come out and say why did he sack the minister,” Lord Sheikh said.Asked if the issue “could be simply solved”, he replied: “Absolutely. He needs to be very clear about it. As a prime minister, it’s his privilege....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘The party’s over’: Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson he has to quit

Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to “do the decent thing” and resign as prime minister after he admitted attending a drinks gathering at No 10 at the height of lockdown.The Labour leader said “the party’s over” and said the British public could see Mr Johnson had been “lying through his teeth” about parties at Downing Street during the pandemic.The prime minister has apologised for attending the event in the No 10 on 20 May 2020 – but insisted he thought it was a “work event” and could have been said technically to fall within the guidance.“His defence that he...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson’s future as PM hangs in balance amid resignation calls

Cabinet ministers and No 10 repeatedly said it would be for Sue Gray to establish the facts. Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister is increasingly reliant on the outcome of a potentially bombshell report being prepared by a senior official, as he faced brazen calls for his resignation from his own backbenchers.
POLITICS
Vox

Even Tories are over Boris Johnson’s scandals after “Partygate”

After a week of new revelations about his government’s conduct during the pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on the verge of losing the support of his party amid dismal poll numbers and public anger. The latest revelations — that Johnson attended a garden party with some 30...
POLITICS
BBC

MP's defection and calls for Boris Johnson to go ups the ante

A defection is a rare thing. A coup for Labour. A temporary triumph for Keir Starmer. There were whispers that Christian Wakeford was spotted talking to a former Labour MP over drinks this week, a few murmurs that he might be thinking about taking such a dramatic step. But for...
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

159K+
Followers
8K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy