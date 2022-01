Chip name Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was last seen down 2.4% to trade at $87.84, after the company said Covid-19 shutdowns in China could lead to production delays, and noted that government restrictions "may be increasingly difficult to mitigate.” The equity is fresh off a Jan. 5, record high of $98.45, though, adding 29.3% in the last three months. Another reason why investors may not want to look away just yet is that MU is flashing a historically bullish signal, which could push it to fresh all-time highs.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO