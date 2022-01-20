ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Trial of Maine man in Alaska woman’s death underway

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The trial of a Maine man who is charged in the death of a woman at an Alaska university in the 1990s is underway after numerous delays.

Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, is on trial for charges including murder and sexual assault in the death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie in 1993. The trial is expected to last six weeks, the Sun Journal reported.

Downs was a freshman at University of Alaska at Fairbanks at the time of Sergie’s death. She had been staying with a friend who was a student at the university when her body was discovered in a bathroom.

A woman who was showering near where Sergie was killed testified on Tuesday that she heard noises that sounded like “firecrackers” and “rustling” at the time, the Sun Journal reported.

Defense attorneys have made the case that Downs’ DNA is the only physical evidence that links him to Sergie. He was arrested nearly three years ago.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Remains of 71-year-old Alabama man found near his home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Remains found in late October in Alabama have been confirmed to be those of a 71-year-old man reported missing earlier that month. Clarance Dixon was last seen alive by his family on Oct. 3, 2021, al.com reported. Authorities at the time said it was common for Dixon to walk from his residence to visit relatives who lived nearby.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

733K+
Followers
379K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy