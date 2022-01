Thursday has come once again, and for Epic Games Store users, that means a new free game to claim! This time around, users can snag Relicta. The game normally retails for $19.99, but users can get it for free through January 27th at 11:00 a.m. As with previous free games on the Epic Games Store, Relicta must only be claimed by that time, and once it has been, users can play it any time at their leisure. In other words, there's no need to rush to try to finish Relicta before the next free game becomes available!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO