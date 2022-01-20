ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.2, Downgrades and Restores No Longer Possible

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has stopped signing iOS 15.2, preventing users from being able to downgrade or restore to that firmware version. Currently, Apple's latest firmware is iOS 15.2.1. If you accidentally update...

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Apple planning to launch ‘biggest set of products ever’ this year, report claims

Apple is preparing to launch its “widest array of products ever”, according to a new report.The company is preparing an autumn launch that could see it release a vast array of different products, across a host of different categories. That would include four new phones, a new and cheaper MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the long-rumoured new Mac Pro, a refreshed MacBook Air, upgraded AirPods Pro, iPads and iPad Pros and three new Apple Watches.That is according to a new report from Mark Gurman, an Apple journalist who has reliably predicted Apple releases in the past. He revealed the large...
BUSINESS
Macdaily News

Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 to the public with minor bug fixes and other improvements. Apple says that the release addresses a HomeKit denial of service issue, a problem where third-party CarPlay apps may lose touch sensitivity, and a bug where Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud link.
TECHNOLOGY
iclarified.com

Apple Seeds watchOS 8.4 RC to Developers [Download]

Apple has seeded watchOS 8.4 release candidate to developers for testing. The build number is 19S546. watchOS 8.4 includes bug fixes and important security updates, including:. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:. Developers can get the watchOS configuration profile from the link...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#Ios Jailbreaking#Downgrade#Smart Phone#Apple Stops Signing Ios#Iclarified#Rss
ithinkdiff.com

Apple confirms it is pushing iOS 14 users to update to iOS 15

When iOS 15 was announced, Apple said that the software update would not be mandatory for users who wanted to continue using iOS 14. The new operating system would be offered to every compatible device but the company would keep on releasing security updates for iOS 14. Despite this, last...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

No, there wasn’t an iCloud Private Relay bug in iOS 15.2

Apple has always painted itself as a champion of user privacy, going above and beyond to provide features that protect its customers from prying eyes. It has become both popular and unpopular for its hard stance on encrypting its iPhones, but those protections don’t apply to the data that goes out of the phone and over the Internet. That is what Apple’s new iCloud Private Relay was made for, but it seems that it has been causing some confusion, leading people to blame either an iOS 15.2 bug or T-Mobile.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Apple smashes Messages and CarPlay bugs with iOS 15.2.1

IPhone users got small “bug fix” update on Wednesday. iOS 15.2.1 takes care of problems with Messages and CarPlay. And iPadOS 15.2.1 is also out to take care of the same Messages bug. Both updates are available for all, and are ready to be installed immediately. What’s new...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
TechRadar

iOS 15 adoption lags behind iOS 14 - but don't cry for Apple

Almost three-quarters of all Apple iPhone models introduced in the last four years have been upgraded to iOS 15, according to data provided by Apple on one of its developer support pages (as spotted by Apple Insider). It's an adoption rate that is slower than previous iOS updates. By December...
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

Fewer users are upgrading to iOS 15, so Apple is making it harder to stay on iOS 14

Together with the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple had also launched their latest version of their operating system for its smartphones and tablets, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. They offered a host of new features, like a notifications shade revamp, a focus mode as well as more information about the photos and videos you’ve taken in the Photos app. However, not everyone wanted to update to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 of course, and so Apple allowed users to stay on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 while still getting important security updates.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple will no longer ship EarPods with iPhones in France

Apple stopped packing EarPods inside iPhone boxes long ago but France continued to get them for a long time. What made Apple do this is the legal requirement related to radio-frequency energy which makes headphones a necessary item and needs to be included in the box with smartphones. However, this law has now been changed.
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.2 RC [Download]

Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.2 release candidate to developers for testing. The build number is 21D48. Monterey 12.2 includes some improvements to the Music app with native views for Apple Music. Developers can get the Developer Beta Access Utility and the macOS restore image from the link below. Please...
COMPUTERS
geekculture.co

Fortnite Returns To Apple iOS Via GeForce Now

Fortnite is returning to iOS devices, but not in the App Store. Rather, gamers can access the game via the Safari mobile browser using GeForce Now. In a recent announcement by NVIDIA, Fortnite on GeForce Now will launch a limited-time closed beta for mobile, all streamed through the Safari web browser on iOS and the GeForce Now Android app.
VIDEO GAMES
MacRumors Forums

Apple More Aggressively Pushing iOS 14 Users to Upgrade to iOS 15

Apple is encouraging people who are still running iOS 14 to update to iOS 15, a reversal of an earlier policy that saw the company allowing iOS 14 users to choose not to install the ‌iOS 15‌ update. When ‌iOS 15‌ launched, Apple said that iOS offered a...
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

Apple to Launch 5G iPhone SE in April [Report]

Apple is planning to ship its new 5G iPhone SE in late April or early May, according to a new report from display analyst Ross Young. Apple 5G SE model starting panel production this month. Phone production likely from March. This means a launch is likely for 2H April/early May with shipments from late April or early May.
CELL PHONES
Miami Herald

Fortnite Is Back to Apple iOS, for Some Users

Fortnite is back on Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report devices as of Friday for a lucky few users thanks to chipmaker Nvidia's GeForce Now service, which opened up a closed beta to test the new streaming version of the game. Nvidia and Epic Games, the studio behind the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy