This $54 smartwatch can help you keep your resolution to get in better shape

By DealPost Team
PCWorld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 90 percent of Americans resolved to get into better shape last year. While this year’s stats have yet to be determined, it’s a wise bet to think that the numbers will be similar. Are you one of the many who’s trying to lose a few extra pounds? Then you...

yankodesign.com

This fashionable smartwatch keeps track of your sleep and the air quality in your room

While most wearables are more focused on what you do when you are awake, this smartwatch is more concerned about getting the best sleep that you can. Smartwatch sales have exploded in the past two or so years, eclipsing even the older smart fitness band categories, thanks to a sudden interest and obsession over personal health. While it’s good that people are now more conscious about staying active even at home, exercise, movement, and even diet don’t complete the whole fitness picture. Sleep plays an equally important role in staying healthy, and this smartwatch is just as concerned about that as it is with the rest of your body, including the air you breathe in at home.
ELECTRONICS
wfxb.com

Things to Get Rid of That Will Help You Feel Better in the New Year

If you’re hoping to get organized this year or maybe just start your spring cleaning early…here’s five household things you should toss to start 2022 off right. Shred all those old documents…stuff like super old tax documents and bank and credit card statements. It’s also a good time to throw out old takeout menus and expired coupons. Also go through your damaged kitchenware. Stuff like tupperware that’s stained or missing its lids. Expired fridge and pantry items…then moving to your closet with clothes you don’t wear and the old dreaded junk drawer.
LIFESTYLE
Scientific American

New Year’s Resolutions Are Notoriously Slippery, but Science Can Help You Keep Them

Every January nearly half of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. We resolve to eat better, exercise more, get organized, spend less money, and so on. Unfortunately, several studies suggest that most of these resolutions don’t stick. But it doesn’t have to be that way. If you’ve made a resolution this year and would like help keeping it, you’re in luck: Ayelet Fishbach, one of the world’s foremost researchers on the science of motivation, has written a book designed for you.
SCIENCE
GW Hatchet

Tips to keep your Near Year’s resolutions

The new year comes with the opportunity for self improvement, but be prepared to avoid common resolution mistakes if you want to truly reach your goals. The common cycle of returning to unfulfilled resolutions each new year points to weak spots in the way people tend to formulate and tackle these annual goals. To help set you up for success in reaching your New Year’s resolutions, we’ve compiled some ideas that address some of the pitfalls you may have faced before.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 exercise equipment designed to help you achieve your fitness-oriented new year resolutions

2022 is here – it’s a new year, and that means new fitness goals! And, the frenzy of a fresh new year has honestly got me super fitness-oriented! I’ve been making efforts to work out regularly, eat cleaner, hydrate abundantly, and move my body about as much as I can. COVID-19 has made hitting the gym nearly impossible, so I always turn towards home workouts, and they definitely do wonders. But having the right exercise equipment at home is a must. This prevents injuries and ensures we work out in the correct and safe manner, without pushing or damaging our bodies. In an attempt to meet our fitness resolutions for 2022, we’ve curated a collection of super fun and functional exercise equipment for you! Getting fit while being confined to your home has never been easier!
WORKOUTS
Central Illinois Proud

Ask The Doc: Keeping your resolutions on track

It’s common in the new year to set a resolution as a goal, but many find it hard to keep up with those goals and eventually give up. Dr. Brian Curtis from OSF Healthcare shares some tips on how to stick with it:. Start small and specific. Small attainable...
PEORIA, IL
wnypapers.com

Healthy 2022: Tops helps you keep your New Year's resolutions all year long

Plus: Chance to win an outdoor shopping spree and a year of free Organic Girl Greens. Guest Editorial Submitted by Tops Friendly Markets. While the rest of the world may be struggling to keep up with their New Year’s resolutions just a few weeks after they started them, you can proudly say you’re still on track, thanks to the abundance of resources right at your fingertips at your local Tops Friendly Markets.
SHOPPING
New York Post

Find out what Tempo Move is and how it will help you get in shape

After almost two years of living life through the ongoing pandemic, many of us thought we were seeing the light at the end of the tunnel — and then Omicron made its debut in Dec. 2021. Since then, people have been resurfacing their favorite puzzles, investing in more loungewear...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

These are the most secure smart plugs you can buy

When you upgrade to a smart home, you want to make sure you're the only one in control of your devices, starting with the most secure smart plugs. These plugs all need to support some form of extra authentication to sign in to the management app, so even if your password leaks, you're the only one with access. While most of these devices are controlled primarily through a smart home assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant, most of the time, they still need to be set up in another app, and two-factor authentication helps to make sure you're the only one with access.
ELECTRONICS
foxcharleston.com

Better Health Through Sleep? A Resolution We Can All Keep

Dr. Melissa Milanak, Licensed Clinical Psychologist & Associate Professor for MUSC, shares how sleep impacts our health. For more information, visit: https://medicine.musc.edu/departments/psychiatry/divisions-and-programs/programs/satrp.
MENTAL HEALTH
naturallycurly.com

6 New Year Hair Resolutions You Can Actually Keep

If you’re like a lot of us, there’s a good chance that you’ve already broken a New Year’s Resolution or you procrastinated when it came to coming up with one in the first place. This means that you’re probably still trying to figure out which one you can make — and actually keep. Well, you already know that this site is about all-things-curly-hair-related, so how about I share with you six promises that you can make to yourself, regarding your tresses, that are actually pretty easy to keep?
HAIR CARE
pocketnow.com

Keep your home safe with some of the best smart security cameras and other great smart home deals

There are tons of deals available on some of the best smart devices to keep your smart home safe. First up, we have spotted the third generation Blink Outdoor wireless security camera that comes with a floodlight in a kit that will cost you $90 after seeing a very compelling 36 percent discount that will translate to $50 savings. This wireless, battery-powered HD floodlight mount and smart security camera kit feature motion detection that will automatically turn on the 700 lumens high-quality LED lights so that you can see anything weird that may be lurking around your home. And the best part is that you will be able to set up this kit in just minutes. You will also be able to control this smart camera with your Alexa-enabled devices.
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

10 Tips and Tricks to Boost Your Wi-Fi and Internet Speeds Fast

Some people say that slow internet is worse than no internet – and to some extent, they’re right. Having a slow, weak internet connection can be pretty annoying, especially when you’re in a hurry. Fortunately, if you’re having issues with your internet connection, there are ways you can fix it without leaving your house. There are many ways for you to boost your internet’s speed with a few steps. Continue reading to learn 10 tips and tricks to boost your internet and Wi-Fi speeds.
COMPUTERS

