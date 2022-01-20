This $54 smartwatch can help you keep your resolution to get in better shape

2022 is here – it’s a new year, and that means new fitness goals! And, the frenzy of a fresh new year has honestly got me super fitness-oriented! I’ve been making efforts to work out regularly, eat cleaner, hydrate abundantly, and move my body about as much as I can. COVID-19 has made hitting the gym nearly impossible, so I always turn towards home workouts, and they definitely do wonders. But having the right exercise equipment at home is a must. This prevents injuries and ensures we work out in the correct and safe manner, without pushing or damaging our bodies. In an attempt to meet our fitness resolutions for 2022, we’ve curated a collection of super fun and functional exercise equipment for you! Getting fit while being confined to your home has never been easier!

WORKOUTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO