ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the attorney general sue schools that bring back masks?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2uMz_0dqdsIcz00

Several schools across the state have brought mask mandates back this week, saying they need to take such actions to slow the spread of the omicron variant and keep the doors open amid major staff shortages.

However, Attorney General Eric Schmitt has threatened to sue those schools, saying they're in violation of state law.

Do you think he should sue? Vote in the poll below.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the attorney general sue schools that bring back masks? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota attorney general sues 2 companies over COVID tests

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, right, addresses reporters outside the Hennepin County Family Justice Center in Minneapolis. Jury selection begins Monday, March 8, 2021, for Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death. Ellison is the lead prosecutor in the case. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
MINNESOTA STATE
krcgtv.com

Attorney General Eric Schmitt 'finalizing lawsuits' against schools

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is preparing to enforce legal action against schools with COVID-19 mitigation protocols, according to a statement from his office Tuesday morning. "My Office is currently finalizing lawsuits against all non-compliant districts to end the forced masking of schoolchildren, which will be...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
uticaphoenix.net

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, opponent of vaccine and mask

Paxton has staunchly opposed attempts by President Biden to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory for health-care workers in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds, for troops in the Texas National Guard, and for staff members at Head Start programs. He has also fought requirements for parents, teachers and children to wear masks at schools.
TEXAS STATE
delawarepublic.org

Attorney General sues Seaford over abortion ordinance

Attorney General Kathy Jennings is following through on plans to sue the City of Seaford over its fetal remains ordinance. Jennings filed the suit in Chancery Court Tuesday arguing the ordinance is invalid because state law already addresses the issue - and such measures are preempted to the state under the Home Rule Act.
SEAFORD, DE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING SCHOOL DISTRICTS CONTINUING TO ENFORCE MASK MANDATES, QUARANTINE ORDERS

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement addressing school districts that continue to illegally enforce mask mandates and quarantine orders despite the recent Cole County ruling:. According to a press release from his office, Attorney General Schmitt says:. “School districts have never been given the authority by the legislature...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Omicron#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New Columbia city manager sworn in and COVID-19 update given Tuesday night at the City Council meeting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council met Tuesday night in the council chambers to swear in De'Carlon Seewood as city manager and give a COVID-19 update from the Columbia/Boone County Health Department. Watch meeting replay in the player below. New City Manager On Dec. 20, the City Council unanimously chose Seewood as the next The post New Columbia city manager sworn in and COVID-19 update given Tuesday night at the City Council meeting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
iheart.com

Nebraska Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Douglas County Mask Mandate

(Douglas Co., NE) -- The Nebraska Attorney General files a lawsuit against Douglas County’s new face mask mandate. Attorney General Doug Peterson says Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse doesn't have the authority to issue a mask mandate. He says she should have gotten approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. However Huse says she has authority based on Omaha city code. Peterson’s asking for a court hearing on the mandate.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy