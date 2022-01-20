ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

A Dessert McRib? McDonald’s Brings Back a Fan Favorite

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's rarely changes its menu. The Chicago chain has sort of pioneered reliability but has mixed that with limited-time offers and special items designed to excite regulars and bring back lapsed fans. The fast-food leader has also created a model that very few other companies use. Instead of having...

www.miamiherald.com

