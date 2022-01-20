ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-23 03:22:00 Expires: 2022-01-24 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southwestern Puerto Rico, in the vicinity of Cabo Rojo. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-24 11:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-24 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 04:02:00 Expires: 2022-01-25 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CHST THIS MORNING HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 AM. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave models and satellite-derived sea heights show seas slowly subsiding. Swell and surf will continue to subside with surf expected to fall below hazardous levels later this morning. The surf along east facing shores is expected to fall below 9 feet this afternoon, which would bring the rip current risk down to moderate.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-24 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon, as well as north-facing beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and adjacent islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-24 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-26 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coasts of Puerto Rico, as well as beaches in Culebra and eastern tip of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

