Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 04:02:00 Expires: 2022-01-25 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CHST THIS MORNING HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 AM. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave models and satellite-derived sea heights show seas slowly subsiding. Swell and surf will continue to subside with surf expected to fall below hazardous levels later this morning. The surf along east facing shores is expected to fall below 9 feet this afternoon, which would bring the rip current risk down to moderate.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO