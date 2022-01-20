ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Wais P & Pete Twist ft. DJ TMB – Light Years (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

By UV Admin
urbanvault.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn, New York-based emcee Wais P & Virginia based producer Pete Twist recently released their new track LIGHT YEARS, featuring London, UK-based DJ TMB. ‘Light Years‘ is the 1st...

urbanvault.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
urbanvault.co.uk

Wordsworth & Supastition – Lessons Learned (Prod. by B Leafs/Audio/Spotify)

Boston based producer B Leafs is back with his latest track LESSONS LEARNED, featuring Brooklyn, New York-based Wordsworth & Atlanta based Supastition. At any given moment on any given day, you could end up in a grave… If you want to stay looking younger, living happier, and for everything to flow easier stop worrying about others, follow your own path.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

THANDI – Carry On Candy EP (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK-based recording artist THANDI recently released her debut four-track CARRY ON CANDY EP. ‘Carry On Candy‘ is the perfect debut EP, a true reflection of THANDI’s creativity and her personality as an artist. Believing that laughter is the best medicine, this EP is fun and vibrant. THANDI started rapping as a way of overcoming issues with her self-esteem resulting in an EP that brims with positivity.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Team Demo Music ft. Tha Liks & Kurious – Bounce (Audio/Spotify)

Alexandria, Virginia based Team Demo Music presents BOUNCE, featuring Tash & DJ E-Swift from Tha Liks & Kurious. Team Demo Music instructs listeners to keep bouncing on their new single ‘Bounce’ featuring Tash & DJ E-Swift from the legendary west-coast group Tha Liks (Tha Alkaholiks) and Kurious aka Kurious Jorge.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Lil St – Issa Bout Time (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based recording artist Lil St recently released the visual to his track ISSA BOUT TIME, via GRM Daily. Going all out and heavy with the brand new track, ‘Issa Bout Time’, Lil ST has turned heads with this grime track. Clever lyricism and packed with hard beats, ‘Issa Bout Time‘ has already received critical acclaim from GRM Daily and no doubt other reputable sources. Featuring a video that perfectly encapsulates Lil ST’s personality and style, this release has already proven that it is on track to become a grime classic, giving it a place amongst the greats such as Dave and Fredo.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
urbanvault.co.uk

EMMA LEE M.C. – CAMPFIRE (Prod. by Emzkey One/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Harlem, New York City-based EMMA LEE M.C. is back with her latest track CAMPFIRE, produced by South Carolina based Emzkey One. Ahead of the highly anticipated EP ‘Chocolate Bars’ with German producer Roccwell comes a peek into the full-length album also to be released this year by the Ugandan-born and Harlem, NYC bred EMMA LEE M.C.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

B Leafs – The Synopsis (Album/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Boston based producer B Leafs drops his highly anticipated ten-track album THE SYNOPSIS. After the 2019 release of his impressive debut ‘The Horizon‘, Boston producer B Leafs gathers another illustrious line-up of some of Hip Hop’s most respected lyricists on ‘The Synopsis‘. The new album...
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Flii Stylz – What That Iz (Prod. by Sir Veterano/Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

Central Valley, California based producer Sir Veterano & Richmond, California emcee Flii Stylz drop the visual to their new track WHAT THAT IZ, via Fresh Yard Records. Producer Sir Veterano presents the Lens Access-directed music video for ‘What That Iz’, his new collaboration with rapper Flii Stylz. The song is set to appear on Vet’s upcoming full-length Fresh Yard Records release ‘The Gathering Deluxe Version’, also featuring guest appearances from Planet Asia, MC Eiht, Ras Kass, Bishop Lamont, Murs, Phat Kat, Mitchy Slick, Guilty Simpson, Casual, LMNO, Skillz, and Supastition.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Pablo – In My Life (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based emcee/producer Pablo recently released his track IN MY LIFE. Expressing the ups and downs of his own life, Pablo thrills with open and honest lyrics, as he explains his drive for success. Sharing his positive energy through the track, Pablo aims to be a source of inspiration for his listeners, the way his musical heroes were for him back in the day. ‘In My Life’ was recorded in Wembley with engineer Jay and producer MO. Hoping that ‘In My Life‘ takes him worldwide, Pablo is certainly one to watch in 2022.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Termanology
urbanvault.co.uk

Shabaam Sahdeeq & Nick Wiz – Cabin Fever (Album/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Brooklyn, New York-based emcee Shabaam Sahdeeq & producer Nick Wiz recently released their new album CABIN FEVER. Underground Hip Hop icon Shabaam Sahdeeq and renowned music producer Nick Wiz return to their roots to bring us a wildly versatile body of work titled ‘Cabin Fever’. There’s no doubt that over the past few years most of us were quarantined and may have felt a bit of Cabin fever from time to time. That said, it is clear that while many of us were moping about, Shabaam and Nick Wiz used their time wisely by creating a melodic masterpiece for us.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Snowgoons ft. Chi Ali, Royal Flush, Sadat X, Fredro Starr, D.V Alias Khryst – The 90s Are Back Pt. 3 (Music Video) Taken Off: Renaissance Kings (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Berlin, Germany based production team Snowgoons drop their new album THE RENAISSANCE KINGS, accompanied by the visual to the track THE 90S ARE BACK Pt. 3. January the 14th marks the street day release of the ninth Snowgoons album to date! Once again the European production team is joining forces with Underground heavyweights they have been working together with over the past two decades.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Akompliss ft. Moka Only – Instructions (Prod. By E. Smitty/Audio)

Toronto, Ontario based emcee Akompliss drops his new track INSTRUCTIONS, featuring Vancouver based Moka Only, produced by Atlanta based E. Smitty. Rising Canadian emcee/Lyricist Akompliss kicks off the new year with a boost of positivity for the state of Hip Hop featuring One of the most decorated and consistent fellow Canadian emcee/producer Moka Only. With a discography and track record that can only be compared to the greats, Moka finds himself back in a familiar space over spitting,
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Vice Souletric – The Invisible Man (Prod. by Apollo Brown/Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

Ohio based emcee Vice Souletric recently dropped the visual for his track THE INVISIBLE MAN, produced by Detroit based Apollo Brown. Vice Souletric returns with the visuals for his second single from the forthcoming ‘Vice 4 President’ LP slated for 2022 release on the United Grind Society label. The song is titled ‘The Invisible Man’, produced by the Detroit boom-bap king, Apollo Brown.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Light Years#Tmb#Wais P Virginia#Lil Fame Of M O P#Urban Vault Interviews
urbanvault.co.uk

Ultra_eko – Venom (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

South London-based emcee Ultra_Eko’s recently dropped the visual to his new track VENOM, today it is available on all major digital platforms. ‘Venom’ is Ultra_eko’s first release of 2022, and the opening single from the forthcoming album, ‘On Trial, Part One’, released in March, the first half of a two-part album.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

ECHO ft. Allah Preme – Gods Talk (Prod. by True Cipher/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Los Angeles based emcee ECHO and fellow LA-based emcee Allah Preme drop their new track GOD TALK, produced by New York-based True Cipher. LA-based, Dominican emcee ECHO is back with his latest track ‘God Talk’ featuring Los Angeles-based emcee Allah Preme. The True Cipher produced track is taken off ECHO’s next installment of his EchoisthenameTV Season series.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

losLAUREN 718 – The Demonstration (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

The Bronx, New York-based emcee losLAUREN 718 drops his latest track/visual THE DEMONSTRATION. losLAUREN 718 starts off the year strong with his latest release, ‘The Demonstration’. ‘The Demonstration’ is just that, an exhibition. Los drops a sweet 16 riddled with punchlines and metaphors, clearly demonstrating that the man...
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

DOLOSTONED x WRECKONE – EPONYMOUS EP (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

South Carolina based DOLOSTONED & California based WRECKONE recently released their long-awaited seven-track EPONYMOUS EP. Utilising Hip Hop and old-school beats, with a stylish vibe, these talented artists are ready to dominate the industry. Taking around three months to complete the ‘EPONYMOUS‘ EP, DOLOSTONED & WRECKONE have put their heads together to ensure that this project is unmatched, and like no other project out today. Having fun throughout the creation of this EP, the world needs to get ready to embrace this release.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Astro Slik – “P”

Astro Slik is planning for a big year, and he’s getting things going with a new track, “P.” The track is simple, talking about getting his money up by any means necessary, selling whatever he needed to in order to get up. With a sound reminiscent of the underground street rap scene, the energy is there on this one, and Slik’s delivery is better than most over the hyped up beats. Astro Slik wasted no time talking his talk on the beginning of the track, and declared he’s putting out music all year long, so we’ll stay glued to that, and you can check out “P” here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Kid Vibe FT. TheRealTaco – “Same Shit”

Hip hop artist Kid Vibe teamed up with TheRealTaco for a joint to close out 2021. This one’s about another day in the life of collecting money, hanging out with attractive women, keeping your friends close, and smoking good weed. Not a bad way to live, perhaps, but only if you know who to trust and how to get shit done. Kid Vibe and TheRealTaco bring a catchy, fun hit with “Same Shit.”
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Born I – New Avatars (Music Video) Taken Off: In This Moment (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Washington, D.C. based rapper and vocalist Born I is back with the visual to his track UNENLIGHTENED, taken off his recent album IN THIS MOMENT. Born I’s ‘New Avatars’ is a visual initiation into the world of YAE (You Are Enough). The video features Born I in a ritual of fire, blessed by the spirits to begin his journey into the Spirit World.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy