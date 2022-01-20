Wais P & Pete Twist ft. DJ TMB – Light Years (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Central Valley, California based producer Sir Veterano & Richmond, California emcee Flii Stylz drop the visual to their new track WHAT THAT IZ, via Fresh Yard Records. Producer Sir Veterano presents the Lens Access-directed music video for ‘What That Iz’, his new collaboration with rapper Flii Stylz. The song is set to appear on Vet’s upcoming full-length Fresh Yard Records release ‘The Gathering Deluxe Version’, also featuring guest appearances from Planet Asia, MC Eiht, Ras Kass, Bishop Lamont, Murs, Phat Kat, Mitchy Slick, Guilty Simpson, Casual, LMNO, Skillz, and Supastition.
Comments / 0