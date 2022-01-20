Wais P & Pete Twist ft. DJ TMB – Light Years (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Astro Slik is planning for a big year, and he’s getting things going with a new track, “P.” The track is simple, talking about getting his money up by any means necessary, selling whatever he needed to in order to get up. With a sound reminiscent of the underground street rap scene, the energy is there on this one, and Slik’s delivery is better than most over the hyped up beats. Astro Slik wasted no time talking his talk on the beginning of the track, and declared he’s putting out music all year long, so we’ll stay glued to that, and you can check out “P” here below:

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO