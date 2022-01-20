McCormick-Deering Trailer Mower No. 9

This car is the perfect racing vehicle for autocross and road racing with a beautiful vintage style. Corvettes have been on a roll lately in popular car culture because of their incredible versatility on the track and street. Pair that with the mounding controversy surrounding the newest generation 'Vette, and you have the perfect recipe for America's favorite sports car to take the spotlight in nearly car conversation. Unlike most performance models, such as the Challenger, Charger, and Camaro, the classic Corvette models seem to be far more iconic than the newer generations, and for a good reason. That's because builders are starting to pull off some truly incredible feats of engineering with the vintage 'Vette platform. As a result, this car is the pinnacle of that constant search for Corvette performance.

