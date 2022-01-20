ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

On This Day: Trump sworn in as president

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGcZw_0dqdooFb00

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1265, Britain's House of Commons, which became a model for parliamentary bodies, met for the first time.

In 1783, U.S. and British representatives signed a preliminary "Cessation of Hostilities," which ended the fighting in the Revolutionary War.

In 1801, John Marshall was appointed chief justice of the United States.

In 1892, the first officially recognized basketball game was played at the YMCA gym in Springfield, Mass.

In 1936, Edward Albert, Prince of Wales, was formally proclaimed King Edward VIII.

In 1937, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt took the oath of office for his second term as president. It was the first Inauguration Day held on January 20, a result of the 20th Amendment.

In 1945, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the only president to be elected to four terms in office, was inaugurated to his final term. FDR died three months later and was succeeded by Harry S. Truman.

In 1961, John Fitzgerald Kennedy began his presidency with inauguration ceremonies on the newly renovated east front of the Capitol.

In 1981, 52 American hostages were released by Iran after 444 days in captivity.

In 1981, Ronald Reagan took the oath of office to become the 40th president of the United States.

In 1989, George H.W. Bush took the oath of office to become the 41st president of the United States.

In 1991, Iraq launched missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and paraded on television what Iraqi officials identified as seven captured allied airmen, including three Americans.

In 1993, Oscar-winning actress Audrey Hepburn died of cancer at her home in Switzerland. She was 63.

In 1993, Bill Clinton took the oath of office to become the 42nd president of the United States.

In 1996, Yasser Arafat was elected president of the Palestinian Authority with 88 percent of the vote.

In 2001, George W. Bush took the oath of office to become the 43rd president of the United States.

In 2006, Lawrence Franklin, a former U.S. State Department analyst and Iran expert, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for passing classified information to Israel and two pro-Israeli lobbyists. The sentence was later reduced to probation and 10 months of home confinement.

In 2007, U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., became the first former first lady to seek the U.S. presidency when she entered the race for the 2008 Democratic nomination.

In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the United States' 44th president and the nation's first African-American chief executive.

In 2010, senior Hamas Commander Mahmoud al-Mabhouh was assassinated in his hotel room while on a visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2011, U.S. and local law officers arrested more than 100 suspected mobsters among seven families in New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island on a variety of charges, including murder, racketeering and extortion.

In 2017, Donald Trump took the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States, the first person to hold the title without prior military or political experience.

In 2021, Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States, while Kamala Harris became the first woman to be sworn in as vice president.

Comments / 108

lovecoffee
4d ago

and the next day the impeachment started, pelosi and Hillary were upset they didn’t get their way, for four years this man did more for our country with constantly being impeached, lies by the media, which cnn confessed to. But because people believed the media they voted Biden and look where this country is now. Racism at its worse, economy at its worse, no protection at our borders, the lists goes on. The people voted Biden for all his promises, he never kept.

Reply(10)
20
Waterloo Waterloo
4d ago

Joe Biden most go and the Democrats Socialist also. We Americans must not forget what this present administration had done to our country. Don't let them cool you because you are not better with Democrats

Reply(6)
7
The Natural
4d ago

I was expecting Trump to burst into flames when he put his hand on the Bible during his swearing in.

Reply(7)
12
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Prince
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Edward Albert
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Harry S. Truman
NBC News

'SNL': Fox News thrives on a president's woes

As the nation begins year three of the pandemic, President Joe Biden remains in the doldrums of low approval ratings just after marking the milestone of 365 days in office. Kate McKinnon, reprising her role on "Saturday Night Live" as Fox News’ late-night host Laura Ingraham on “Ingraham Angle," found little to like a year into Biden's presidency.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#House Of Commons#British#Ymca#Iraqi#Americans#The Palestinian Authority
Washington Post

Fact-checking President Biden’s second formal news conference

In his second full-length news conference since taking office, President Biden made some incorrect statements or made claims that lacked important context. Here’s a roundup of the statements that caught our attention. “We created 6 million new jobs, more jobs in one year than any time before. Unemployment dropped....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Switzerland
Country
Iraq
Washington Post

So what is Trump’s position on the threat to Ukraine?

This article originally inaccurately summarized a description of Clinton Ehrlich's affiliation while he worked in Moscow. It has been updated to quote the description directly. Former president Donald Trump would like very much for people to view him as President Biden’s inevitable opponent in 2024. The stronger that perception, the...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Suspicious Trump weighs dual endorsements

THE REBOOT — With his agenda stalled in Congress, President JOE BIDEN is switching strategies, “a stark admission that his approach to governing so far has fallen short,” NYT’s Michael Shear, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Katie Rogers report. “Biden will retreat from the tangle of day-to-day negotiations...
POTUS
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
POTUS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
266K+
Followers
48K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy