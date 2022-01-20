Designer Danish Housewares

Omar Sosa, the creative director of 'Apartmento Magazine,' has designed a collection of stackable vessels in collaboration with 'raawii,' a Denmark-based design studio. The Omar Sosa X raawii Collection of vessels are handmade out of ceramic...
HUMAN MADE, a Japanese fashion label founded by NIGO, has announced the launch of its new Spring/Summer 2022 'MILITARY BAG' collection. The rather concise capsule consists of six new carrying styles all offered in bold colorways. Highlighting the collection is HUMAN MADE's signature tote, the HELMET BAG, which features a...
The 'Metal Cow Accent Table' is the perfect furniture piece for those looking to achieve the farmhouse or cottage style aesthetic. The cow's name is Dottie the Cow, and she is entirely handmade and hand-painted by artisans in Bali. Her flat tabletop back is able to hold books, beverages, trinket...
The George Collection of furniture boasts a unique appearance due to the materials chosen to construct each piece. Marco Campardo designed the series for SEEDS, using discarded materials from the industrial production of veneer. The collection boasts artificial wooden patterns that create unique designs. The designer selects scrap veneer pieces...
Furniture brand Broste Copenhagen is introducing a modular, flat-pack shelving system that's designed to adapt to the needs of any space. This simple system is made up of only shelves and legs inspired by bamboo. There are four different heights to make the most of, and they can be used to customize the amount of storage space needed. Thanks to offset placement, the system provides stability in a way that's still aesthetically pleasing.
The Pilea Lamp has been designed by John Junior Kim as a plant-inspired illuminator that will provide users with a way to brighten up their space in a natural, organic way. The light draws design inspiration from the Chinese Money Plant, which is evident thanks to its rounded leaves that are achieved with frosted glass and attached onto dowels. The faux leaves are positioned in a random order to mimic the natural growth pattern of the plant, which enables the bulb within to cast delicate illumination on all directions.
Iconic skate publication SNEEZE Mag has partnered with Vans on a new sneaker capsule dubbed the 2022 SNEEZE Mag x Vans Skate Chukka collection. The collaboration sees the two companies join forces to reimagine Vans' iconic Skate Chukka in three new colorways: brown, white, and neon yellow. Dressed with a...
With many fashionable items taking inspiration from the cow print pattern, ‘Cow Print Candle’ is a unique way for consumers to show off the design through home decor. This beautiful candle is made from soy wax and wooden wicks, and provides users with approximately 40 hours of burning time.
DECODED, the Rotterdam-based tech accessory brand, has debuted the 'A_DAPT' collection of modular bags. There are four products in this collection that range from a small single-module pocket capable of holding small technologies to a large full-size backpack with numerous expansion slots. What is unique about the A_DAPT collection is...
Essence de Lawn by Cub Cadet is a limited-edition kit from the Stanley Black & Decker brand that promises to brighten the long and cold days of winter with the scent of freshly cut grass. The special kit is exclusively available as a giveaway item and fans have the chance to get their hands on the bundle by registering online for their chance to win.
Pure linen bedding has never been so popular. With a focus on self-care, more and more of us are coming round to the idea of investing in top quality materials in the sack. It’s where we spend a good third of our lives, after all.Linen is made from the long fibres of the flax plant – one of the oldest continuously cultivated plants in the world, and a renewable source that’s fully biodegradable. Not only does the fabric score high on sustainability, allowing us to sleep soundly in our eco-friendly sheets, it offers a wealth of other benefits, too.Pure linen...
StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove – Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation
Rating: 4 Stars
Give your kitchen a clean and tidy look! StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that quickly attaches to your stove providing a sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils, and decor.No need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place this magnetic shelf on top of your stove and you’re all set.
We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. It gives you a surprising about of space in...
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out Lisa Robertson below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time–only while supplies last! To access these great savings: 1. Use the links provided below. 2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last. These deals deliver. The Limitless React is a 7-in-1 is an emergency escape tool that everyone needs in their car. Our Holstein Housewares omelet maker helps get breakfast on the table quickly. And My Magic Carpet is your go-to rug that looks great and is easy to care for!
The 1891 Fredonia Opera House will present “The Danish Collector: Delacriox to Gauguin,” a special cinematic examination of Impressionist artists, on Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. as part of its Art & Architecture On Screen Series. Opera House Executive Director Rick Davis notes that “due to the continued...
Intelligent use of the space in your bedroom can be the difference between enjoying a room that is well organized and relaxing, and having to endure a room that feels cluttered and uncomfortably busy. By opting for a platform bed with storage space built-in, you’ll be able to make the most of the room under and around your mattress which is usually taken up by the bed frame alone.
When it comes to choosing the best platform bed with storage for you, it’s worth considering what style is going to be best suited to your individual needs. For example, are you...
The Nike ZoomX Streakfly running shoe is an ultra-supportive footwear style created by the brand to provide athletes with impressive support when it comes to long-distance runs. The shoe is focused on the 5k and 10k distances for runners, and is paired with a carbon fiber midfoot plate that will deliver impressive support that doesn't come at the expense of excess weight. The shoe is paired with the namesake ZoomX foam that offers impressive support and springiness, while the lower stack height offers better road feel and support for better speed.
Galison has released two Andy Warhol Stress Reliever Toys — the Warhol Soup Can Stress Reliever and the Warhol Banana Stress Reliever. Warhol's work commented on various topics from consumer culture to mass production, providing deep insight and meaning through familiar objects. The toys are made from slow-rising polyurethane,...
Guerlain’s fifth-generation Orchidée Impériale is a premium skincare product that shares the benefits of two types of rare orchids, the Gastrodia Elata and Dendrobium Fimbriatum. Guerlain, Director of Scientific Communication Frédéric Bonté, says, “Orchid roots are extremely specialized organs capable of producing numerous molecules involved in the plant’s defense. These various molecules can balance themselves out and are of great interest in treating biological disorders."
The HEX Aspect Collection is a lineup of accessories that are focused on providing professionals with a way to keep all of their daily essentials securely stowed when going about their daily routine or heading out on a trip. The collection consists of three styles to choose from including the Sling, Backpack and Duffel, which are all crafted with 600D recycled polyester for an eco-friendly profile that's also hardwearing. The water-resistant accessories are also constructed with anti-microbial technology that will prevent bacteria, fungus and mold from lingering or growing on the surface.
Nicky Hilton braved the chilly NYC winter weather in a toasty outfit.
The businesswoman-designer was spotted in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho on Monday. She wore a similar look that she donned last month, when she wore the same oversized coat and cozy sweater. For both outings, Hilton layered up in a cream turtleneck sweater with a large beige teddy coat over top. The coat, courtesy of Max Mara, currently retails for $3,790 on FWRD’s website. Hilton added medium-wash skinny...
