Emoji-Inspired Cereal Launches

CHARLOTTE – Sister, a European-inspired all-day cafe, is set to open Jan. 28 at 1500 Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood, in the space that formerly housed Kiki Bistro. “Seeing the changes that are coming to this neighborhood, and the influx of newcomers, we feel this is the right time to expand and offer our product and services to more people, as it has been requested by our guests,” said restaurateur Andy Kastanas, who with wife Lesa, has had an immeasurable impact on the hospitality and retail scene in Charlotte since the 1990s.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO