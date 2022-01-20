Emoji-Inspired Cereal Launches

Special K recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Special K Brown Sugar Cinnamon cereal. The new offering provides 100% of the daily value of 10 key vitamins and minerals. In a first for the company, the cereal provides essential nutrients like Zinc, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin E, Iron, and more without compromising the delicious flavor consumers love - so they can enjoy breakfast without compromising their health. Moreover, as its name suggests, the delicious cereal boasts notes of warm cinnamon and mouthwatering brown sugar.
