Emoji-Inspired Cereal Launches

By Grace Mahas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinnamon Toast Crunch, the beloved cereal brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Cinnamoji Toast Crunch. The new cereal boasts the brand's 'Cinnamoijis,' a cereal-inspired emoji....

WNEP-TV 16

Oscar Mayer launches, quickly sells out of bologna-inspired face masks

CHICAGO — While Oscar Mayer is well known for their hot dogs, bologna and bacon, they're now getting into the skincare business with a new face mask. According to USA Today, the Kraft Heinz brand partnered with Korean beauty and skincare company, Seoul Mamas, to launch a bologna-inspired face mask.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Mineral-Enriched Cereals

Special K recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Special K Brown Sugar Cinnamon cereal. The new offering provides 100% of the daily value of 10 key vitamins and minerals. In a first for the company, the cereal provides essential nutrients like Zinc, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin E, Iron, and more without compromising the delicious flavor consumers love - so they can enjoy breakfast without compromising their health. Moreover, as its name suggests, the delicious cereal boasts notes of warm cinnamon and mouthwatering brown sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Military-Inspired Streetwear Bags

HUMAN MADE, a Japanese fashion label founded by NIGO, has announced the launch of its new Spring/Summer 2022 'MILITARY BAG' collection. The rather concise capsule consists of six new carrying styles all offered in bold colorways. Highlighting the collection is HUMAN MADE's signature tote, the HELMET BAG, which features a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Nutty High-Fiber Breakfast Cereals

The Weetabix Oatibix Flakes Nutty Crunch cereal is being launched by the brand in the UK as a new breakfast product for consumers seeking out a satisfying option to enjoy that's both flavorful and functional. The cereal features honeycomb pieces along with honey-coated corn flakes and a series of caramelized...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Nostalgic Plant-Powered Cereals

Surreal is a new vegan cereal brand launched by two former Vita Coco brand and sales directors and it turns favorite childhood breakfasts into nutritionally balanced meals. With ingredients that are rich in plant-based protein and low in carbs, the brand shares formulas that are zero-sugar, vegan, gluten-free and keto. Kids and kids at heart will enjoy the brand's four varieties: Cocoa, Frosted, Cinnamon and Peanut.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Rebel-Inspired Menswear

American footwear brand Converse has teamed up with fashion designer Todd Synder to launch the 'Rebel Prep' collection. The new collection boasts an expansive assortment of items, all delivered in a distinct retro style that merges classic tailoring with streetwear design codes. The collection consists of garments ranging from fishtail...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Lunar Celebration Collector Dolls

To mark the Lunar New Year 2022 celebrations and the start of the Year of the Tiger, Rainbow High is introducing its very first Chinese New Year Collector doll by the name of Lily Cheng. This collectible fashion doll honors the beauty and traditions of the Lunar New Year and all that it symbolizes for the year ahead.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Handmade Kitchenware Sets

The ‘Nesting Hearts Bread Warming Set’ will keep your bread warm throughout your meal. The set contains the ‘Double Heart Tile,’ ‘Linen Bread Towel,’ and ‘Cloth Lined Basket.’ Consumers can warm up the heart stone tile in the oven and place them into the basket to keep their bread warm for up to 30 minutes.
FOOD & DRINKS
