Public Health

CVS, Stop & Shop, Rite Aid to distribute free N95 masks

By Kelly O'Neill, NBC 10 News
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WJAR) - The federal government is handing out hundreds of millions of N95 masks for free in Southern New England. The masks will come from the Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million on hand. It will be the largest distribution of free masks by the federal government...

local12.com

